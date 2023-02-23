Fiancée of Reporter Who Was Fatally Shot While Covering Homicide Speaks Out After His Death

The fiancée of Dylan Lyons says her life will forever be changed after the Florida journalist was gunned down while reporting on an earlier homicide.

Lyons, a Spectrum News 13 reporter, was killed Wednesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when a gunman opened fire on him and photojournalist Jesse Walden — who was critically injured — as they sat in their car in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando.

They were in the area to cover the shooting death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, who was killed just hours earlier. Following the attack on the journalist the gunman walked nearby and fatally shot 9-year-old T'Yonna Major. Her mother was injured.

Dylan's fiancée Casey Lynn grieved the death on social media in a heartbreaking post.

"The love of my life was murdered," wrote Casey as she shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for Dylan's funeral services. "I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time."

During their time together, the couple often used social media to express their love for one another.

In one of his final social media posts, Dylan celebrated his one-year relationship anniversary with Casey.

He posted a special video of moments they shared since becoming official. "November 7th, 2021 changed my life forever! It is the day you became my girlfriend! That was one of the easiest decisions of my life! You're a remarkable, beautiful, kind, loving, and caring girl Case! I love you so much! @Caseyswim1996"

He praised Casey for the special bond she has with his mother and added, "The relationship you have built with everyone in our family, especially my mom, your best friend, is something that I love very much! Loving you is one of the easiest things in the world and it's because you are such a special girl! I love you, Case Lynn!

"One year down and a lifetime to go! I can't wait for what the future holds! I love you!"

Casey replied to Dylan and said that his sweet words made her emotional.

"You have me tearing up at work🥹 I love you so much my handsome boy! You have made this first anniversary so special and I can't wait to spend many more anniversaries with you!❤️❤️"

On her own Instagram page, Casey gushed about her love for Dylan.

"November 7th, 2021 I started dating this amazing, funny, charming, handsome man and my life has been changed forever because I found the love of my life! Every day I spend with you is a gift and I look forward to spending many more years with you my love! Happy Anniversary, I love you so much! 💋🌹"

In the comment section, Dylan shared another romantic sentiment.

"I love you so much Case Lynn! Being your boyfriend is one of the greatest honors and privileges! I love you to the moon and back! You're an amazing, kind, loving and caring girlfriend! I love how close you are with my mom! You're everything a guy could ask for and more! I'm so happy and lucky to call you mine! You make it so easy to love you! Happy anniversary sweetie! I love you so much! ❤️💕👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻😍😘🥰💍🎉🎊🥳"

Lyons and Walden were covering a previous shooting. They were parked in almost the identical spot where, at about 11 a.m., Augustin was killed after going for a morning drive with a friend, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, was detained at the scene.

Moses has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Augustin's death, the sheriff's office said.