The outdoor festival will feature food, activities for children and musical performances and will take place at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed

George Floyd to Be Remembered 1 Year After His Death with Festival on Street Where He Was Murdered

Community members attend a meeting in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue

The community is coming together to remember George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday, the street where Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin will honor Floyd's memory with an outdoor festival event titled "Rise and Remember George Floyd," organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial.

The day-long event, taking place at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, will feature food, activities for children and musical performances, according to a local event information page, and is set to conclude later in the day around 8 p.m. with a candlelit vigil honoring Floyd.

Per the Associated Press, Gov. Tim Walz ordered that the moment of silence last for the same amount of time — more than nine minutes — that Chauvin, 45, had his knee pinned to Floyd's neck.

In April, jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, whose death was caught on a viral video that fueled a national reckoning on social justice, race and police brutality.

Courteney Ross, left, George Floyd's girlfriend, attends a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death Credit: Christian Monterrosa/AP/Shutterstock

Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson, said of Tuesday's anniversary event: "George Floyd Square and the George Floyd Global Memorial were built by members of the community who wanted to preserve the site where my nephew lost his life. On the anniversary of his death, we will celebrate the impact of his life on our family, friends, the community and our society."

People hold a banner at a rally and march organized by families who were victims of police brutality for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death Credit: Christian Monterrosa/AP/Shutterstock

"Everywhere you look, people have created something that reflects the current moment, the actual spot where George was murdered," added mural artist Peyton Scott Russell, according to the event site. "There's flowers with notes and trinkets and things that just reflect people's offerings. Everyone in Minneapolis processed George Floyd's death differently."

The anniversary event honoring Floyd comes after his family members and loved ones well as families of other Black men killed by police attended a Minneapolis rally on Sunday, according to the Associated Press

Elsewhere on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to host Floyd's family at the White House, attorney Ben Crump confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

Last June, Biden, 78, met with the Floyd family when he traveled to Houston, Texas, ahead of Floyd's final memorial. Biden also taped a video message that played during the funeral service. The president did not attend because his Secret Service team did not want to cause any disruptions.

Biden has also spoken with Floyd's family on other occasions, including when he and Vice President Kamala Harris talked with Floyd's brother, Philonise, over the phone after Chauvin's guilty verdict was announced last month.

After Chauvin's guilty verdict, Biden applauded the decision while recognizing that there is still much progress to be made when it comes to policing and racial injustice in the United States.

At the time, Biden said the jury's decision was "a giant step towards justice in America," but added it was still "not enough."

