6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher at Virginia Elementary School: 'This Was Not an Accidental Shooting'

The teacher’s injuries are considered "life-threatening" though she's showing “some improvement,” according to the Newport News police chief

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 08:19 PM
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
School Shooting in Newport News, Virginia. Photo: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

A six-year-old boy shot his teacher in a Virginia elementary school on Friday, according to the police. The shooting took place at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, a suburb about 70 miles outside Richmond.

There was an altercation in the classroom, according to authorities, and the boy shot the teacher with a handgun, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed only one round was fired and it was an "isolated" event.

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a press conference several hours after the shooting.

"We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," he told the media.

"We'll get the investigation done, there's questions we'll want to ask and find out about," Drew said. "I want to know where that firearm came from, what was the situation."

"This was not an accidental shooting," he added.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. George Parker also attended the press conference.

"I'm in shock, and I'm disheartened," Dr. Parker said. "We need to educate our children and we need to keep them safe."

"I cannot control access to weapons," Dr. Parker continued. "My teachers cannot control access to weapons."

He added, "Today our students got a lesson in gun violence and what guns can do to disrupt not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community."

The mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones, also addressed the media, saying that even though the incident was "still raw," the city council and school board will work to ensure they have the right policies in place to avoid a situation like this in the future.

The superintendent announced at the press conference that the school will be closed on Monday "as we work on the mental health of our staff and our students."

For more information on safe firearm storage and the most effective ways to protect children from unsecured firearms, visit BeSMARTforkids.org.

Related Articles
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Atlanta apartment shooting
2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting
NICOLE MELCHIONNO, Sandy Hook survivor
Sandy Hook Survivor, 17, Tells Her Story for First Time Since Tragedy 10 Years Ago: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'
Quiana Mann
Boy, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom Because He Was Angry She Wouldn't Buy Him Virtual Reality Headset
Warren Bennett Oser
N.C. Boy, 2, Finds Loaded Gun in Front Seat of Truck and Kills Himself, and Father Faces Charges
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip
J'Den Watson
Boy, 4, Kills Himself with Gun He Found on Dollhouse — and Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Admits Keeping It There
Virginia running back Mike Hollins takes a break during NCAA college football practice, in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Doesn't Know 3 of His Teammates Died, His Mother Says
October 24, 2022, St. Louis, MO, USA: High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Credit Image: © David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via ZUMA Press Wire)
At Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect, After Shooting at Missouri High School
jean Kuczka
'Loving' Teacher Was Shielding Students, Helping Them Escape When She Was Killed in St. Louis School Shooting
Brian Collins, shot during Central Visual Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, Missouri
'Unfathomable Trauma': Teen Wounded in St. Louis School Shooting Escaped by Jumping Out Window
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252d) Police barricade off the area after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Teen Killed, Multiple Injured After Shooting at Philadelphia High School Football Field
school bus
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn