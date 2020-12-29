"While all loss of life is heartbreaking, this situation has been particularly tragic” says Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones

5 Female Relatives Found Dead in Arkansas Home on Christmas Were Killed in Murder-Suicide

Police are releasing more information about the five female relatives who were found dead on Christmas Day in a home in rural Arkansas by a visiting family member.

According to a statement from the Pope County Sheriff's office, the case has been classified as a murder-suicide. All five victims were shot, but police have not yet identified the shooter.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office identifies the victims as Patricia Patrick 61; Jaquita Chase, 31; Abigail Heflin, 12, Levenah Countryman, 10, and Danielle Collins, 7.

On Friday evening, the Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Atkins after the family member entered the home and found the five victims dead, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

At the time, authorities said they believed the multiple homicides were "an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public."

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a press conference on Saturday that the suspect is not at large and is believed to be among the dead, according to ABC News.

In the statement, Jones expressed grief for the victims.

"While all loss of life is heartbreaking, this situation has been particularly tragic” Jones said. "Any time children are senselessly taken from those who love them, the pain is beyond compare. When you add to that the loss of the adults involved, the pain is unfathomable. There are so many family members and friends who are hurting, dismayed and in shock over the events of this past Christmas Day. We need to keep them in our prayers, as they will need many in the days ahead, and continue to reach out to them to offer any assistance possible."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family.

"We are devastated," the page states.