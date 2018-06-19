A former student-teacher and her best friend since school face allegations that as 23-year-old women, they engaged in sex with several boys ages 15 and 16, PEOPLE confirms.

“Based on a review of the evidence we collected, they described themselves as ‘sexual deviants’ when boasting to one another,” Sgt. Rich Glennon of the Santa Clara County, California, Sheriff’s Office, tells PEOPLE in an email.

Authorities have identified three alleged victims and are pursuing a possible fourth one, he says.

Talia Sisco, of Saratoga, and Tina Pourani, of San Jose, were arrested on Thursday at their respective homes after an investigation that began April 7 with a tip pointing to “a series of alleged sexual relationships between these [two] suspects and several boys attending a local high school,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When authorities launched their investigation, Sisco was a student-teacher at Bernal Middle School. The Oak Grove School District removed her after learning of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

None of the alleged victims were enrolled there nor had any connection to the middle school.

Talia Sisco (left) and Tina Pourani Santa Clara Co. Sheriff’s Office

Authorities who conducted the investigation “collected extensive evidence of a graphic sexual nature,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The women allegedly made contact with the teen boys via social media. “They were boasting and bragging about these sex acts with minors, using words such as ‘sexual deviants,’ such as ‘going to hell’ because of their actions,” said sheriff’s detective Vicente Mitre, news station KGO reports.

Authorities say the women — best friends since their days together at Saratoga High School — knew the alleged victims through family and friends, according to The Mercury News.

Sisco, now 24, was arrested on multiple counts of oral copulation of a minor, multiple counts of unlawful sexual Intercourse with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sex offense, according to the sheriff’s office. She was being held without bail at the Elmwood Complex Woman’s Facility.

Pourani was was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation of a minor, and released after posting $60,000 bail, the Mercury News reports.

PEOPLE could not immediately reach either of the women, and it could not be determined if either one has entered a plea. Attorneys who might speak on their behalf were not immediately identified.