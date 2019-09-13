Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days Behind Bars in College Admissions Scam

Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 56, faced a judge on Friday afternoon in a federal courtroom in Boston. In addition to the 14 days incarceration, the judge fined her $30,000 and said she would be on supervised release for one year. She will also have to do 250 hours of community service.

Huffman arrived in court holding the hand of her husband, William H. Macy. She wore a short-sleeved navy blue dress and low-heeled beige pumps.

She tearfully addressed the judge prior to sentencing, apologizing for her criminal actions and saying she deserved whatever sentence she got. While she spoke, Macy’s eyes welled up with tears.

After the sentence was handed down, Macy walked over to the defendant’s table and rubbed Huffman’s shoulders and hugged her from behind. Huffman reached up and held his hand. Later, Macy consoled Huffman, twice telling her, “It’s OK.”

She later left the courthouse with Macy and family members without speaking to reporters. The group got into a Chevy Traverse SUV that drove away.

Huffman must begin her incarceration within 60 days, the judge said. The judge will recommend where she serves her sentence. Martin Murphy, her attorney, asked the judge that Huffman serve her time in a Dublin, Calif. correctional institution near her home.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Prosecutors had recommended that she serve one month in prison, 12 years of supervised release, and pay a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers asked that she receive one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman Asks Judge for Probation Despite Prosecutors’ Call for Jail Time in College Scandal

Image zoom Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

• For more on Felicity Huffman and the college admissions scandal, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people — including Huffman and fellow actress Lori Loughlin — in the cheating scandal. The two actresses, along with coaches, admissions counselors, parents, and Laughlin’s husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on accusations of falsifying SAT scores and lying about their athletic skills, among other alleged crimes. (Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty.)

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Huffman paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes. Singer then facilitated cheating on Huffman’s daughter’s SAT test by having a proctor correct the teen’s answers after the fact.

Image zoom Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe via Getty

RELATED: William H. Macy Says Felicity Huffman’s Relationship with Daughters ‘Exploded’ After Scandal

Huffman discussed the scheme in a phone call with Singer that was recorded by investigators.

In an emotional letter to the judge, Huffman says it was “desperation to be a good mother” that led her to pay $15,000 to fake her daughter’s SAT scores — and she’ll feel “utter shame” for the rest of her life.

Image zoom William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman with their daughters Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Why William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman’s Husband, Was Not Charged in College Cheating Scandal

Huffman said that her older daughter, Sophia, was diagnosed with learning disabilities at age 8.

“I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote to the judge of paying Singer to have a proctor change Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

RELATED: Will Felicity Huffman Get Jail Time? What to Expect from Her Upcoming Sentencing

A source previously told PEOPLE Huffman is heartbroken about the pain she has caused her family.

“She is focused right now on repairing her relationships within her family and helping put their lives back together,” the source said. “As a mother and wife, she wants to do everything she can to heal her family.”

“She is willing to pay whatever price she has to pay for breaking the law,” the source continued. “She is committed to making amends to the public and to the educational community and giving back in a substantive way.”