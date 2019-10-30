Feds Allege Sex Worker Tried to Blackmail Married John With Secretly Recorded Video of Threesome

Image zoom Kailynn Havannah Alexandria Moore-Jones, 22 St. Louis County Jail

An alleged sex worker is facing federal extortion charges for threatening to post steamy videos on Facebook showing her, a married Missouri man and another woman having sex unless he paid her $15,000, federal court documents show.

Kailynn Havannah Alexandria Moore-Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of extortion in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Moore-Jones allegedly met the man on a prostitution website on Aug. 6, charging documents first obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch state.

During the illicit tryst, Moore-Jones allegedly secretly filmed herself, the man and another unidentified woman having sex at the Pear Tree Inn St. Louis Airport, the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE shows.

Then, on Aug. 18, allegedly using the alias Jasmine Ramirez, she began bombarding the man with calls, texts and emails demanding $15,000 in three $5,000 increments, “threatening that if (the man) did not pay, she would send the video she obtained to (his) spouse and employer with the goal to ruin his reputation,” FBI Special Agent Kassandra McKenzie wrote in the affidavit.

Though the man paid her $2,200 in three payments he sent to her through Money Gram, she demanded more money, directing him to send it to Kailynn Moore-Jones in Arizona, the documents state.

When he failed to fork over any more money, she allegedly posted the compromising video on his Facebook page – and the pages of his wife and employer, the affidavit states.

On Aug. 21, the man sought help from the FBI, which listened in on the Aug. 23 call and allegedly heard her say that she would delete the videos if he paid her more money, the affidavit states.

Moore-Jones was arrested on Aug. 26 in Tucson, Arizona, and charged with extortion.

She was indicted on Sept. 26.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri had no comment because this is an active and ongoing case.

Moore-Jones has a criminal history of prostitution, domestic violence, and theft, McKenzie wrote in the affidavit.