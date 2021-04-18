FedEx Shooting Victim Samaria Blackwell, 19, Remembered by Family: 'She Loved Helping People'

Samaria Blackwell was among the eight victims of the deadly shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on April 15

Samaria Blackwell, one of the eight victims of Thursday's Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting, is being remembered by her family.

In a statement obtained by CNN and The Associated Press, Blackwell's family wrote that the

19-year-old soccer and basketball player, who graduated from Indy Genesis last year, "could have done anything she chose to put her mind to."

"As an intelligent, straight A student, Samaria could have done anything she chose to put her mind to, and because she loved helping people, she dreamed of becoming a police officer," her family said, describing her as a "people person" who will be "immensely" missed.



"Although that dream has been cut short, we believe that right now she is rejoicing in heaven with her Savior," they added.

The eight victims, who have all been identified by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, were killed at the FedEx Plainfield Ground facility by a gunman, who then took his own life. Five other victims were injured.

Also killed in the mass shooting was Amarjit Sekhon, 48, Matthew R Alexander, 32; Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. (According to the New York Times, some family members of the deceased provided different ages and spellings for the victims Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Sekhon, 49; and Jaswinder Kaur Singh, 70.)

Of the eight victims of Thursday's shooting, at least four of them were members of the Sikh Community, including a mother of two who moved to the United States in 2005.

On Saturday evening, members of the Sikh community held a vigil attended by over 200 people at an Indianapolis park, according to the AP. There, Aasees Kaur, who represented the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside elected officials, including the city's mayor, to demand for stricter gun rules in the state.

"We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change," Kaur said at the vigil. "The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so."

The gunman who carried out Thursday's shooting has been identified as Brandon Scott Hole, 19. He was a former FedEx employee who last worked at the warehouse in the fall of 2020. Police have not discussed his motive.

FedEx released a statement regarding the violence early Friday morning.