Federal Prosecutors Will Not Charge Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in August 2020, leaving the 30-year-old father paralyzed from the waist down

Federal prosecutors will not file charges against Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer.

Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized on Aug. 23 after Sheskey, a white police officer at the Kenosha Police Department, shot him multiple times in the back while responding to what authorities said was a domestic disturbance. His children were in the car and witnessed the shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blake, 30, ended up spending six weeks in the hospital and is left paralyzed from the waist down.

Six months after the Kenosha Police Department said that Sheskey would not be disciplined, federal prosecutors announced Friday that he will not be facing charges, either.

Jacob Blake Jacob Blake | Credit: Ben Crump/Twitter

"After a careful and thorough review, a team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes," said a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday.

"Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution," the statement added.

Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle, called the DOJ's decision "unconscionable," the Associated Press reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"If we had a heart to be broken, it would be," he said, per the outlet, "but because we've been through all we've been, we're not."

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said back in January that Sheskey would not face any criminal charges in the shooting. Graveley said that the decision was made in part due to cell phone footage that showed Blake had a knife.

"Officer Sheskey felt he was about to be stabbed," he said, adding that Sheskey would be able to successfully argue self-defense if he were brought in front of a jury.

The shooting was captured on cellphone footage that went viral and sparked numerous protests over police brutality and racial injustice. During a demonstration in Kenosha on Aug. 25, three people were shot and two were killed by then 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who had driven up from Illinois to protect businesses from potential looters. He was charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Rittenhouse has said he shot the men in self-defense and is scheduled to go to trial in November.

Blake filed a federal civil rights complaint against Sheskey in March.

According to the federal complaint, six of the seven shots struck Blake, with at least one severing his spinal cord. The seventh shot struck the side door of the car that held Blake's children, the filing said.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.