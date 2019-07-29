Authorities Pull Missile Launcher From Man's Checked Luggage: 'Don't Be That Guy'

Image zoom missile launcher TSA

Federal authorities discovered a missile launcher in a man’s checked luggage at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The missile launcher was spotted by Transportation Security Administration officers during a routine screening Monday morning. The owner of the missile was tracked down by airport police and detained for questioning.

The man, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told police that he was traveling home from active military duty in Kuwait and wanted to bring the missile, which was not live, home as a souvenir.

“Maybe he might consider in the future bringing home a T-shirt, hat a mug or a key chain,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tells PEOPLE. “Don’t be that guy.”

Farbstein says military weapons are not allowed in checked or carry-on bags.

No arrests were made.

“It was a prohibited item, not an illegal item,” she says.

The weapon, she says, was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal.

In March, a Florida man was detained at Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) when TSA officers opened his bag and found unassembled parts of a rocket propelled grenade launcher and a grenade inside. The checked bag contained the weapon’s barrel, trigger, sights and grenade.

It was later determined that the grenade launcher was not functioning and the grenade was a replica.