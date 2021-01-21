FBI Issues New Wanted Poster Seeking 10 More Alleged Capitol Rioters, Asks for Tips

Investigators asked social media users to help identify more suspects, saying the online tips have led to "multiple" arrests

In an attempt to help track them down, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released photos of 10 more men who allegedly joined in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Wednesday — two weeks after a pro-Donald Trump mob broke into the Capitol building and caused a deadly riot — the FBI issued a new gallery of snapshots, asking those on social media for information on 10 people who allegedly were involved in the Washington, D.C. attack. They are accused of assaulting federal officers and other violence, according to the release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may also submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate," reads the poster.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Several United States Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their behavior during riot. Acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement last week that the suspensions came after the department reviewed video and other source materials of USCP officers and officials that "appear to be in violation of Department regulations and policies" during the riot.

The violence on Jan. 6 led to the deaths of five people, including USCP officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, who died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday from injuries he sustained "while physically engaging with protesters" during the rampage.

Just one day after the riots, USCP Chief Steven Sund submitted his letter of resignation, informing the members of the Capitol Police Board that his resignation will go into effect on Jan. 16.

RELATED: 2 Off-Duty Virginia Cops Federally Charged After Taking a Selfie During U.S. Capitol Riots

"It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside and the women and men of the United States Capitol Police," reads Sund's letter of resignation, which was tweeted by Politico's Heather Caygle.

According to the Capitol Police, more than 50 officers from the department and Metropolitan Police Department sustained injuries, while several of them were "hospitalized with serious injuries."