FBI Pleads for Help in Locating Iowa Girl, Missing for 5 Months, on Her 11th Birthday

Federal authorities tweeted a plea for the public's help in finding a missing Iowa girl on what would be her 11th birthday.

On Friday, the FBI Omaha bureau posted a photo of Breasia Terrell, informing followers she had been missing for five months.

"Today is her 11th birthday," the tweet read. "If you have any information about Breasia’s whereabouts, please call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688. A reward of more than $10,000 is available."

Breasia was last seen on July 9 at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father, Henry Earl Dinkins.

Dinkins, a registered sex offender, has been labeled a person of interest by police, but no arrests have been made in Breasia's disappearance.

Shortly after Breasia vanished, her mother, Aishia Lankford, told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that Dinkins was the father of another of her children.

"Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this," she said, adding that the pair dated almost a decade ago.

"I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter,” Lankford said. “I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows. That’s what I honestly believe.”

At a July press conference, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Dinkins was associated with multiple vehicles, including a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, a 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980s Kings Highway motorhome, all of which were impounded and put in the possession of investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” Sikorski said at the press conference. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe."

Breasia was last seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt and shorts. She is 4 feet 5 inches, weighs 75 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If anyone has information concerning Breasia, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.