FBI Manhunt Underway for Fugitive Who Fled Mexico for U.S. After Girlfriend's Body Found in Car
A 50-year-old man wanted in Hawaii has become the subject of an FBI manhunt after fleeing Mexico last week, where authorities had been questioning him about his girlfriend's death.
Authorities claim that Tyler Adams crossed into the U.S. from Tijuana early Thursday afternoon, using the alias Aaron Bain.
Investigators allege Adams is likely in the San Diego area, where he has numerous ties.
On Wednesday, police in Mexico detained Adams after the decomposing remains of his girlfriend, Racquel Sabean, were found inside her car, according to authorities.
It was unclear Tuesday how Sabean died.
Authorities quickly launched a search for Sabean's 7-month-old daughter, who was eventually found unharmed.
Officials said that Adams did not cooperate with Mexican investigators before entering the U.S., where he has been wanted since 2019 on an escape charge.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Convicted on first- and second-degree theft charges, Adams had failed to complete a work furlough program in Hawaii, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Adams is described as a white male, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has brown hair, and was last seen in a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes.
Police allege he has multiple known aliases, including Aaron Lee Bain, Aaron Lee, Aron Lee, Paul Wilson Phipps, Paul Wilson Phillips, David Smith, Dominic Braun, David Phillips, Kevin Schoolcraft, Kevin Kennedy, Lance Irwin, Brice Johnson, Matthew Kashani, Taylor Chase, and Joshua Smith.
If you see Adams, you are urged to call 911. You can also call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.