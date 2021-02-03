2 FBI Agents Are Fatally Shot While Serving Warrant for Violent Crimes Against Children 

Two FBI Special Agents were shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday morning as they attempted to serve a warrant to a man accused of "violent crimes against children."

Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger arrived at an apartment complex in Sunrise, Fla., at about 6 a.m. to serve a search warrant in the case. Authorities say that the suspect opened fire, killing the two agents and wounding three others before turning the gun on himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alfin, 36, had been a special agent since 2009. According to the Washington Post, he formerly handled major cases at FBI headquarters in Washington DC. He was married with one child. Schwartzenberger, 43, worked at the FBI's field office since 2005. She also specialized in crimes against children. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Image zoom Credit: GoFundMe

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The agents' sudden deaths have rocked the FBI.

"Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm's way to keep the American people safe," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement on Tuesday. "Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery."

At a press conference on Tuesday, FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro reiterated the officers' heroism.