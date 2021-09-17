"At this time foul play has not been ruled out," Honolulu police said in a statement Thursday

FBI Joins Search for 6-Year-Old in Hawaii Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days

A 6-year-old girl has been missing in Hawaii for five days, prompting the FBI to join the investigation.

Isabella Kalua was last seen on Sunday night at her home in Waimanalo, Oahu, the Honolulu Police Department said in a press release Monday. The FBI joined search efforts on Wednesday, Hawaii News Now reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities have yet to rule out foul play.

"We have conducted numerous interviews; however, there are still individuals, to include acquaintances and family members, who have yet to come forward to be interviewed," the Honolulu Police Department said in a statement to local news station KITV.

"We hope that this will change in the near future as the investigation and search for Isabella continues," the statement said. "At this time foul play has not been ruled out."

The search currently spans from Waimanalo Beach to the Olomana Golf Course, according to ABC News, and has included crews from the coast guard and volunteers in addition to police and the FBI.

Isabella was in a foster home under the care of Sonny and Lehua Kalua until they adopted her within the last year, the Star-Advertiser reported. The couple reportedly changed her legal name from Ariel Sellers to Isabella Kalua, her biological family told the outlet.

Sonny and Lehua withdrew Isabella from kindergarten at Waimanalo Elementary in June, a spokesperson for the Department of Education tells PEOPLE. Isabella attended kindergarten virtually last school year because schools were shut down due to COVID-19, the spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

When school returned to in-person learning, they opted for Isabella to continue with distance learning.

In June, her adoptive family filed paperwork with the school to withdraw her with the intent to home school, the spokesperson says.

With no sign of Kalua over the last few days, her family said they're trying to stay hopeful that she is still alive, but it's becoming increasingly difficult by the day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"As time go on, we could end up breaking down. We're all tired, we're all worried. It's hard. It's really hard. We're trying to hold on as much as we can," her aunt Lana Idao told KITV. "Think positive. That's all we can do is think positive and keep going and going and going until we hear something."

"I don't want to think the worst-case scenario," Alena Kaeo, Isabella's other aunt, said. "But it is always is a possibility. Again, I'm trying to keep my faith as strong as possible and I pray — I pray hard that she is safe. I don't want to think the worst but it is a possibility."

Authorities believe Isabella, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was likely wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides when she disappeared.