FBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' of Female Passenger on Carnival Cruise Ship

The death of a woman onboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Bahamas is being investigated by the FBI.

Medical staff and crew members of Carnival's Sunshine vessel attempted to revive the woman after she was found unresponsive, the FBI Columbia field office said in a statement. She was pronounced dead onboard the ship.

The passenger's "suspicious death" occurred during a voyage to Nassau on Feb. 27.

FBI officials said the incident was isolated and there was "no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased."

An FBI Evidence Response Team processed the passenger's room after the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4. The FBI said it investigates "certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons."

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told PEOPLE the company was "fully cooperating" and it was a "matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston."

"The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston on Saturday to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest," the spokesperson said. "Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy. We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments."

The FBI said the death remains under investigation and no other details could be provided at this time.