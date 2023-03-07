FBI Investigating 'Suspicious Death' of Female Passenger on Carnival Cruise Ship

The woman was found unresponsive and medical staff were unable to revive her

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 7, 2023 11:47 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock (10584695g) Passengers disembark from the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, in Charleston, S.C. Passengers said they had their temperature taken before getting on the cruise ship for the four-day cruise to the Bahamas but did not have their temperature taken getting off. According to passengers, cruise officials did ask them if they felt okay when leaving Virus Outbreak South Carolina, Charleston, United States - 16 Mar 2020
Photo: Mic Smith/AP/Shutterstock

The death of a woman onboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Bahamas is being investigated by the FBI.

Medical staff and crew members of Carnival's Sunshine vessel attempted to revive the woman after she was found unresponsive, the FBI Columbia field office said in a statement. She was pronounced dead onboard the ship.

The passenger's "suspicious death" occurred during a voyage to Nassau on Feb. 27.

FBI officials said the incident was isolated and there was "no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased."

An FBI Evidence Response Team processed the passenger's room after the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4. The FBI said it investigates "certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told PEOPLE the company was "fully cooperating" and it was a "matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston."

"The FBI joined Carnival Sunshine upon its return to Charleston on Saturday to conduct an investigation into the death of a guest," the spokesperson said. "Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy. We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments."

The FBI said the death remains under investigation and no other details could be provided at this time.

Related Articles
8-Year-Old Breadson John Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing from Washington State
Breadson John, 8, Found Safe in Missouri, 8 Months After Going Missing in Washington State
MSC Meraviglia is docked in Port Canaveral on Oct. 13, 2022.
Woman, 36, Found Dead After Falling from Cruise Ship Off the Florida Coast
Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson
N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home
The Body of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby was discovered on a logging road in Isle of Wight County on January 13, 2023
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
The Norwegian-flagged cruise ship Viking Polaris is seen anchored in waters of the Atlantic Ocean in Ushuaia, southern Argentina, on December 1, 2022.
Rogue Wave Kills Passenger, Injures 4 on Antarctic Cruise Ship: 'We Wondered if We Hit an Iceberg'
Carnival Valor
Man Who Fell Off Carnival Ship Could Have Been in Water for 15 Hours: 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
Carnival Magic
Huge Dance Floor Brawl Breaks Out Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship Leading to Coast Guard Escort
Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend - Golf Pairings and Pool Party
3 Americans Mysteriously Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, Another Woman Hospitalized
Robbie and Mike Phillips
Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside
Lanoix Andrade
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
The aircraft carrier USS George Washington
2 USS George Washington Sailors Died by Suicide Within Less Than a Week
Police units respond on scene.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
'Heartbroken' Son of Man Who Died at Bahamas Sandals Resort Says Mom Woke to Find Husband on Floor
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
Sandals Adds Carbon Monoxide Detectors After 3 Americans Die in 'Isolated Incident' at Bahamas Resort: Company
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia