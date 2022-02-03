FBI Investigating 6 Juveniles in Connection with Wave of Bomb Threats Against Historically Black Colleges

Howard University was among several historically Black colleges and universities across the country that received bomb threats Tuesday

The FBI has identified six juveniles as persons of interest in a nationwide series of bomb threats to historically Black colleges, universities and houses of worship, NBC News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported.

A law enforcement official said the six juveniles from around the country were considered "tech savvy," NBC reports.

The juveniles are believed to have made the calls using a disguised phone number, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials.

The FBI declined to comment about the persons of interest to PEOPLE.

In a Feb. 2 statement, the FBI said the threats were being "investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

More than a dozen of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were on lock down after receiving bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is among several HBCUs to have reported bomb threats beginning Tuesday morning, sending emergency alerts to students and faculty for a campus-wide lockdown.

"We don't know who's behind this, but we do know it's motivated by hate," Howard University President Wayne Frederick said Tuesday. "We've had these challenges before but definitely since I've been here [as a student] in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces is leading the investigation into the bomb threats.

"This investigation is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the statement said. "Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats."

School officials nationwide issued lockdowns or shelter-in-place directives followed by proper investigation of the threats. Many schools have already released "all clear" updates on social media for students and faculty to return to normal campus routines.

The NAACP also announced that the organization is "monitoring" the incident before urging local, state, and national officials to "remain vigilant" as investigations continue.