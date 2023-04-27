How an FBI Informant Infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan to Prevent Prison Guards from Lynching a Black Man

The secret cross-burning ceremony took place in a rural Florida field on a December night in 2014.

Some 40 men wearing white robes and hoods gathered for a new member's initiation into the Ku Klux Klan. Standing watch was the hate group's Grand Nighthawk, or security officer, identified by the black robe he wore in stark contrast.

But he was not who the group thought he was.

"I had a job that night as keeper of the fire, I lit the fiery cross" Joe Moore, who was actually undercover FBI informant, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

After the ceremony, Moore was approached by three Klansman who wanted him to take care of a situation. The men showed him a picture of a Black man, who'd gotten the better of one of them in a fight, and they wanted payback.

Moore asked, "Do you want him six feet under?"

"Yes," was their chilling response.

Two of the Klansmen who approached Moore were prison guards Thomas Driver and David Moran. Their plot to murder former Florida inmate Warren Williams, and Moore's efforts to prevent the lynching at the risk of his own life, is the subject of Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK, a new documentary streaming April 27 on Hulu. The documentary is produced by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in collaboration with the Associated Press.

During years of living a dangerous double life, Moore, a 52-year-old father of four and former U.S. Army sniper, says he worried for the safety of his family but felt compelled to save Williams. "The safety of the target and general public was in my hands at that point," he says. "What I thought about was serving my country."

Moore was instructing at a rifle range in Florida in 2013 when he was approached by a federal officer to work undercover. Because of his military background and sniper training, he was easily accepted by the Klan. "They wanted to learn how to kill more efficiently and felt that I would be an enormous asset," says.

Charles Newcomb; Thomas Driver; David Moran. AP(3)

As a new member, Moore swore a blood oath to the other members and learned the Klan's secret coded speech, used to ferret out imposters. As an informant, he gathered names for the FBI and attended at least 10 cross burnings, which occurred whenever a new member joined. He was constantly in fear that his cover would be blown. "I can give you the words of agents that approached my wife and said that if they found out, they would blow up the building we were in."

After being asked by Driver, Newcomb and Moran to kill Williams, Moore got outfitted with a wire and secretly recorded conversations as he and the Klan members planned the murder. At one point, Newcomb, who identified as the "Exalted Cyclops" of the Klan chapter, suggested they kidnap Williams and inject him with insulin.

"If we can grab him up, throw his a-- in the car and take off with him somewhere," Newcomb was recorded saying. "And we'll just inject his happy a-- with a bunch of insulin and let him start doing his floppin.'"

Fearful for Williams' safety, federal authorities placed him in protective custody, but not before they staged photos of his death. Moore then presented the Klansmen with the photo purporting to show Williams lying dead on the floor with signs of trauma.

"I want to make sure that y'all are happy with this and that this is what you wanted," Moore can be heard saying in the taped call.

The response from one of the men is, "Good job."

Prosecutors were able to use Moore's evidence to charge the three men with conspiracy to commit murder in 2015. Driver pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. Moran and Newcomb were convicted and sentenced in 2017 to 12 years in prison.

"Joe Moore really is a hero in many ways," Stephanopoulos tells PEOPLE. "[Williams] had three people who were out to get him. And they were determined to get him. And they were willing to do whatever they could to get him. Thank goodness, Joe was there to reveal to the world, first the FBI, and then the world, what they were trying to do. And that saved Warren's life."

Moore, who lives with his family in Florida under an assumed name, says he still lives with the fear of retaliation. "But we don't let it run our lives," he says.

Williams, in a statement to PEOPLE, says, "As much as I try to move on, this event that could have ended my life is always a part of my daily life. I live in Florida and have to come to grips that the people who were supposed to protect me are the very ones who plotted to kill me. I have a strong Black mother who has been by my side and willing to continue to fight for justice and my right to live."

Last year, Moore got to know Williams during an afternoon of fishing.

"He is a very sweet, gentle person," he says. "It just reinforced for me how much evil there is. I just wanted to take him in my arms and give him a father's hug."