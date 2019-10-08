FBI Says Samuel Little Is 'Most Prolific Serial Killer in U.S. History' After Verifying 50 Murders

Image zoom Samuel Little Wise County Sheriff's Office

The FBI has labeled Samuel Little “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history” after verifying 50 of the 93 murders to which he confessed, and now the agency is asking for the public’s help in identifying his victims.

The FBI made the announcement on Sunday, adding that their crime analysts believe all 93 murders Little confessed to are “credible.” According to the FBI, the 79-year-old inmate says he strangled the 93 victims between 1970 and 2005. (He is currently serving three life sentences in the strangulation deaths of three women in California.)

At the time, many of his victims’ deaths were attributed to overdoses or undetermined causes, or were ruled accidental. Now, the FBI is sharing confession tapes and drawings done by Little in order to identify all of his victims.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” Christie Palazzolo with the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program said. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible.”

The FBI shared footage of Little confessing to murders in Miami, Florida; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Covington, Kentucky; Las Vegas, Nevada; and New Orleans, Louisiana from 1971 to 1994.

Authorities also released an updated map of the killings Little has confessed to, which was originally published in November 2018, and an updated list of his drawings of his victims.

In 2014, Little was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life in prison without parole for the beating and strangulation murders of Carol Alford, 41, Audrey Nelson, 35, and 46-year-old Guadalupe Apodaca. All three victims were dumped in back alleys in South Los Angeles between 1987 and 1989.

According to the FBI, Little, who was a one-time competitive boxer, chose to kill marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs. Little is in poor health and will likely stay in prison in Texas until his death, the FBI previously stated.

The FBI urged anyone with information related to Little’s confessions to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.