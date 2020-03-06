FBI Asks Yellowstone Visitors to Look Through Photos to Help Find Missing Children of Lori Vallow

Image zoom Lori Vallow Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

The FBI is hoping that tourist photos from Yellowstone National Park will aid in the search for the missing children of Lori Vallow.

The federal agency is asking anyone who visited the park on September 8 — the last day Tylee Ryan, 17, was seen — to review their photos from the trip to see if they can find any clues as to the children’s whereabouts, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

“The FBI and the Rexburg (Idaho) Police Department are asking that visitors to Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019, use this form to submit any images, video, or other information that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow,” a form on the FBI’s website states.

Tylee was reportedly last seen at the national park on Sept. 8 when the family took a day trip there, according to a court filing in Madison County, Idaho, that led to Lori’s arrest, PEOPLE previously reported.

Her younger adopted brother, J.J., who has autism, was last seen on September 23 at his school in Rexburg, Idaho, before Vallow disenrolled him and told the principal she was considering home-schooling.

Vallow, 46, was extradited this week to Idaho from Hawaii, where she was arrested on February 20 in Kaua’i. She faces charges including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, contempt of court and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell — a religious doomsday author — have been accused of lying about the children’s whereabouts, and police in Rexburg “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger,” the AP reported.

Vallow’s bond was set at $5 million, and she waived her right to an extradition hearing on February 26.

After J.J. was taken out of school, Vallow and Daybell fled Idaho in November when authorities were tipped off about the missing children by J.J.’s grandparents.

The ensuing investigation has caused officials to declare the death of Daybell’s former wife Tammy in October “suspicious,” and has also renewed attention on the death of Vallow’s former husband Charles.

Charles was shot at Vallow’s Arizona home by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense and was not charged at the time. Since then, he too has died under circumstances authorities are reviewing.

Vallow and Daybell were then tracked by authorities to Kaua’i in January, where Vallow was arrested after failing to turn over the two kids to police or child welfare authorities in Idaho by the deadline set in a court order. There have been no signs that the children were ever in Kaua’i with the two adults.

Vallow has not yet entered a plea, but her lawyer has said the charges against her are false accusations.

In a brief comment to ABC News as he prepared to leave Hawaii ahead of his wife’s extradition, Daybell claimed the the “kids are safe,” but did not disclose any other information on their whereabouts.