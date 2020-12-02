James Edward Hawley was suspected of kidnapping an Ohio nurse and murdering her mother on Thanksgiving Day

FBI Agent Shot, Ohio Murder Suspect Killed in Louisiana and Woman He Was Accused of Abducting Found Safe

An FBI agent was injured in a Louisiana shootout with a murder suspect from Ohio.

James Edward Hawley, 47, also known as Ahmad Ben David, was killed in the skirmish at a hotel in Pineville, Louisiana, on Tuesday, Cleveland19 reported. The shooting reportedly happened while the agent was serving an arrest warrant for Hawley.

Hawley was a suspect in the kidnapping of Nichole Bronowski, 45, and the murder of her mother, Norma Matko, 69. Bronowski was found safe, ABC News reported.

The FBI agent, whose identity and condition has not been released, was taken to a hospital, according to ABC News' report. The FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cuyahoga Falls Police Chief Jack Davis told the news outlet that Bronowski, a nurse in Akron, Ohio, will need "time to heal from this ordeal."

"We couldn’t have asked for a better result than her being alive," Davis said. Hawley and Bronowski reportedly had a relationship before the kidnapping and murder, though authorities have not disclosed the type of their relationship.

According to Cleveland19, Hawley was suspected of kidnapping Bronowski from her home in Cuyahoga Falls and then brought her to her mother's house, where he allegedly killed Matko on Thanksgiving.