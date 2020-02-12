S.C. Girl, 6, Vanished on Monday From Her Yard — and New Video Shows Her Getting off School Bus

Image zoom Faye Swetlik Facebook

Police in South Carolina have released video footage of Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard on Monday, getting off the school bus shortly before.

Faye took her normal bus home after school Monday afternoon but went missing while playing outside of her Cayce home at around 3:45 p.m. After looking for her, her family called police at about 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Cayce Department of Public Safety released video footage of Faye getting off of her school bus.

Since local police launched their investigation into Faye’s disappearance, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has joined in helping search for her, Cayce DPS authorities said at a press conference Wednesday.

“I want my baby back, we’ve got to find her” Faye’s grandmother, Ruth Collins, told Fox Carolina, close to tears.

“We’re afraid of course, very distraught, but we’re only thinking positive thoughts,” family friend Monica Foutz said. “We have to keep thinking that they’re going to find her. We’re just waiting on them to do it.”

Before she disappeared, Faye was excited about Valentine’s Day, according to family members.

Image zoom Cayce Department of Public Safety

Faye is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School who is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 65 lbs.. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt with the word “PEACE” on it.

According to a missing persons image retweeted by the Cayce DPS, she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the designated hotline at 803-205-4444.