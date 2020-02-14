Death of S.C. 6-Year-Old Faye Swetlik Is 'Linked' to Death of 30-Year-Old Male Neighbor: Police

The death of Faye Swetlik, the missing South Carolina 6-year-old whose dead body was found Thursday, is “linked” to the death of a man whose body was found shortly after, officials said at a Friday press conference.

The male, identified as Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was a neighbor of Faye’s, said Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Taylor was found dead in his home but officials will not release his cause of death until after his Saturday autopsy.

Antley said the deaths are “linked.” He declined to specify, but said authorities believe there is no active threat to the community, adding that police are not looking for any additional persons of interest.

He said Faye was found dead in a wooded area, while Taylor, who lived approximately 150 feet away from Faye, was found dead in his home.

Authorities located Faye’s body after finding an important piece of evidence in a garbage can belonging to Taylor’s address. Antley declined to say what that clue was, but said it would have been something on Faye’s missing person flyer.

He said that authorities found Taylor dead “moments” after finding Faye.

Taylor, according to Antley, has no criminal history and was not previously known to law enforcement. During the investigation, authorities had spoken with Taylor, Antley said.

Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary School. She was reported missing by her family after she disappeared from her Cayce home’s front yard shortly after getting home from school Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called at 5 p.m., a little more than an hour after Faye’s family realized she was missing.

Two memorials have sprung up since the discovery of Faye’s body: one in her neighborhood and the other at her school, WCNC reports.

At Friday’s press conference, during which he appeared near tears several times, Antley said, “Yesterday was a tough day — possibly the toughest day of many law enforcement careers.”

The case is still under investigation, said Antley: “We want to make sure there’s not anyone else involved in the disappearance in Faye Marie Swetlik.”

If you have any information that would assist in the investigation, please call the dedicated hotline to the case: 803-205-4444.