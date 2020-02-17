Funeral Home Will Cover Expenses to Lay S.C. Girl Faye Swetlik to Rest

All expenses will be paid for the funeral of Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old South Carolina girl who was found dead last Thursday.

A person answering the phone at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington confirms to PEOPLE that the home will cover the costs. It was not immediately clear when Faye’s funeral will take place.

Faye, a first grader at Springdale Elementary School, went missing from her family’s front yard in Cayce last Monday before her body was found three days later.

At a Friday press conference, Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Faye’s death is “linked” to the death of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, a neighbor of Faye’s who was found dead in his home shortly after Faye’s body was discovered.

Officials have not specified how the two deaths are linked, but Antley said there is no active threat to the community and that police are not looking for any additional persons of interest.

The causes of death for both Faye and Taylor have not been made public. Both underwent autopsies over the weekend, the findings of which will be announced Tuesday, WPDE reports.

Antley said Faye was found dead in a wooded area after authorities discovered an important piece of evidence in a garbage can belonging to Taylor’s address. Antley declined to say what that clue was, but said it would have been something on Faye’s missing person flyer.

On Saturday, Faye’s body was transported to the funeral home after her autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to WLTX.

She was given a police escort by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade, which stayed with her throughout the entire journey, the outlet reported.

“Sweet little baby girl Faye Swetlik is going to get a police escort back to Lexington County from Charleston by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍🏻💜💕,” Margaret Fisher, the Lexington County Coroner, wrote on Facebook. “My heart goes out to Charleston for bringing this baby girl home with dignity!!!”

At Friday’s press conference, Antley said the case is still being investigated. “We want to make sure there’s not anyone else involved in the disappearance of Faye Marie Swetlik,” he said.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the dedicated hotline for the case: 803-205-4444.