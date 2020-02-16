Body of 6-Year-Old Faye Swetlik Returns Home While Being Escorted by Police Motorcade

Faye Swetlik, the missing South Carolina 6-year-old whose dead body was found on Thursday, has returned home.

On Saturday, Faye’s body was transported back to her home of Lexington County after undergoing an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to WLTX. She was given a police escort by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade, who stayed with her throughout the entire journey, the outlet reported.

Their final destination was the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington.

“Sweet little baby girl Faye Swetlik is going to get a police escort back to Lexington County from Charleston by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍🏻💜💕,” Margaret Fisher, the Lexington County Coroner, wrote on Facebook. “My heart goes out to Charleston for bringing this baby girl home with dignity!!!”

WLTX also shared footage of the motorcade.

According to WLOS, the autopsy findings will be released during a press conference on Tuesday. Officials reportedly said the delay in releasing the results to the public is out of respect for the child’s family.

Faye was found dead on Thursday, three days after going missing from her family’s front yard.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we have found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove announced at a press conference last Thursday. “We are now treating this case a homicide. As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

A male body, identified as Coty Scott Taylor, 30, was also discovered during the search for Faye. At a press conference on Friday, Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said the deaths are “linked” but declined to specify further.

Antley said the child was found dead in a wooded area, while Taylor, who lived approximately 150 feet away from her, was found dead in his home “moments” after authorities found her.

Authorities located Faye’s body after finding an important piece of evidence in a garbage can belonging to Taylor’s address, though Antley declined to say what that clue was. Taylor, according to Antley, has no criminal history and was not previously known to law enforcement. During the investigation, authorities had spoken with Taylor, Antley said.

Faye was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. She was reported missing by her family after she disappeared from her home’s front yard shortly after getting home from school last Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the dedicated hotline of the case: 803-205-4444.