6-Year-Old S.C. Girl Faye Swetlik Found Dead 3 Days After Going Missing from Front Yard

Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old South Carolina girl who went missing from her family’s front yard Monday, has been found dead, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we have found a body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove announced at a press conference Thursday. “We are now treating this case a homicide. As this community has been working hard to find Faye and bring her home safely, we wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

Snellgrove also announced that during the search for Faye a male body was discovered and a seperate investigation has been started. Snellgrove said that there is no danger to the community.

Snellgrove didn’t reveal the identity of the male or comment on whether his death was connected to Faye’s.

It is unclear how Faye died or where and when her body was found. No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

Faye was a first grader at Springdale Elementary School. She was reported missing by her family after she disappeared from her Cayce home’s front yard shortly after getting home from school Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called at 5 p.m., a little more than an hour after Faye’s family realized she was missing.

Earlier on Thursday, the CDPS said they had been trying to identify two vehicles captured on CCTV footage near where Faye went missing. Authorities questioned the occupants of one vehicle, but they are still trying to identify the second car, a silver sedan.

If you have any information that would assist in the investigation, please call the dedicated hotline to the case: 803-205-4444.