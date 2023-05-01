Father Who Lost Wife, Son in Texas Massacre Recounts Horror, as All 5 Victims ID'd

"I am trying to be strong for my children," Wilson Garcia said after losing his wife and 9-year-old child in Friday's mass shooting in rural Texas

Published on May 1, 2023 12:33 PM
Sonia Argentina Guzman and her son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, were shot and killed by a neighbor Friday in Cleveland, Texas, officials said.
Sonia Argentina Guzman and her son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman.

A Texas man on Sunday emotionally recalled the moments a gunman allegedly stormed his home, killing his wife, 9-year-old son and three family friends before escaping on foot.

Speaking with reporters, a tearful Wilson Garcia said he's "trying to be strong" for his other children, as police continue to search for the neighbor accused in the mass shooting, which took place Friday night in Cleveland, Texas, 45 miles north of Houston.

There's currently an $80,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Francisco Oropeza, 38. Police say they have "zero leads" on where the suspect went after the shooting.

Garcia said Oropeza was shooting rounds outside of his home before the attack. Garcia said he and two other men went to ask Oropeza to shoot on the other side of his property instead because their baby was sleeping, according to CNN. Oropeza had been their neighbor for years, according to the AP. Garcia said the man had even once helped him cut down a tree.

Mass shooting survivor Wilson Garcia, center, holds a young girl during a vigil for his son Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Garcia's son and wife were killed in the shooting Friday night. The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. The suspect fled after the shooting Friday night that left five people dead. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Wilson Garcia. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

After "respectfully" asking Oropeza to shoot elsewhere, Garcia said Oropeza "told us he was on his property, and he could do what he wanted," according to the Associated Press.

Garcia said he and his family called the police five separate times. Then 10 to 20 minutes later, he said, Oropeza allegedly ran towards him and began reloading his weapon.

"My wife told me to go inside because 'He won't fire at me, I'm a woman,' " Garcia recalled. But Oropeza allegedly shot his wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, at the front door, killing the 25-year-old mother before entering the home and firing at others.

The AP reported that 15 people were inside the home, including Garcia's children. His 9-year-old boy Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman was shot and killed. (Authorities originally identified the boy as 8 years old).

Garcia said two women were shielding his other children with their bodies when they were shot and killed, as well. Before she was shot, one of the women told Garcia to jump out of a window and escape.

"She told me to throw myself out the window because my children were already without a mother," Garcia said, according to CNN. "So one of us had to stay alive to take care of them. She was the person who helped me jump out the window."

April 30, 2023, Cleveland, Texas, USA: FRANCISCO OROPEZA, 38, who allegedly shot dead five neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after they had asked him to stop shooting a semiautomatic rifle in his front yard because it was keeping their baby awake, is seen in an undated ID photograph provided by the FBI. Oropeza is still at large and is the subject of a manhunt by the FBI. (Credit Image: © FBI/ZUMA Press Wire Service)
Francisco Oropesa. FBI/ZUMA Press Wire Service

In all, police allege Oropeza shot and killed five people inside the home, according to CNN. The victims were Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18, as well as Guzman and the family's son Daniel, who turned 9 in January.

"I am trying to be strong for my children," Garcia tearfully told reporters, according to the AP. "My daughter sort of understands. It is very difficult when she begins to ask for mama and for her (older) brother."

Police say they believe Oropeza fled the area on foot and that they've been searching neighborhood homes, asking locals for any help finding the suspect.

Authorities and a number of government officials were emotional following the shooting. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was harshly criticized for calling the victims "illegal immigrants" in a press release about the mass killing. The victims were from Honduras, according to authorities.

"I don't care if he was here legally. I don't care if he was here illegally. He was in my county," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters, according to CNN. "Five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is – in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability."

