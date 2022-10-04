Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby

Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police

By
Published on October 4, 2022 03:44 PM
paul kutz
Paul Kutz. Photo: Facebook

A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie.

On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend at Marist College, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports. The annual weekend, which the college calls a "Marist tradition," included tailgating, a football game, concert and picnic.

Poughkeepsie police announced that two men have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is charged with murder.

Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Devin Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both men have criminal records and both were homeless, say police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Johnson and Taylor were reportedly staying in the hotel, but it is unclear how long the two were there or what events led up to the deadly shooting. Police said shots were fired inside and outside of the hotel.

No additional injuries were reported, but police did announce that during a search of the building, they found a room that contained "manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives."

However, no explosive devices were found, and the New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material, Poughkeepsie police said.

It is unclear if Johnson or Taylor will be charged in relation to those materials or if either man has retained an attorney. Both suspects are expected in court on Friday.

Related Articles
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford
After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.
Marivel Estivez
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
Krystal Walton
Ind. Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting the Mother of His Child Outside of Son's Daycare 
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Beverly Lambert
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
Kineh N'Gaojia; Yolanda N'Gaojia
Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested
Miya Brophy-Baermann
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Nathaniel Rivers
'Everybody in the Neighborhood Loved This Man': Dad Is Fatally Stabbed in Front of Wife in Unprovoked Attack
alex murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Indicted for Murders of Wife and Son
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Lured Wife to Cabin On Night She Was Killed — and She Texted Friend It Seemed 'Fishy'
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Man Charged with Murder After NYC Mom Azsia Johnson Was Shot While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
Lil Tjay attends Fanatic Super Bowl Party
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shooting of Rapper Lil Tjay
Christopher Johnson Jr.
Detroit Man Allegedly Killed Younger Stepbrother, Told Mom He Died of Overdose