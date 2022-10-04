Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby

A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie.

On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend at Marist College, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports. The annual weekend, which the college calls a "Marist tradition," included tailgating, a football game, concert and picnic.

Poughkeepsie police announced that two men have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom is charged with murder.

Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Devin Taylor, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both men have criminal records and both were homeless, say police.

Johnson and Taylor were reportedly staying in the hotel, but it is unclear how long the two were there or what events led up to the deadly shooting. Police said shots were fired inside and outside of the hotel.

No additional injuries were reported, but police did announce that during a search of the building, they found a room that contained "manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives."

However, no explosive devices were found, and the New York State Police Bomb Squad responded and secured the material, Poughkeepsie police said.

It is unclear if Johnson or Taylor will be charged in relation to those materials or if either man has retained an attorney. Both suspects are expected in court on Friday.