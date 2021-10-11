Akeila Ware was found fatally shot on the side of a Georgia highway Tuesday

Father Speaks Out About Pregnant Daughter Allegedly Killed by Fort Bragg Boyfriend: 'Akeila Loved Her Life'

The father of the pregnant Georgia mother who was found fatally shot on the side of the road Tuesday says 29-year-old Akeila Ware was a devoted mother and daughter.

"Akeila was a loving daughter, mother and co-worker," William Ware Jr. tells PEOPLE. "[She] loved her life. She worked her way through school to become a RN nurse. She was a family person."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, deputies responding to reports of a car crash discovered Akeila suffering from gunshot wounds in her bullet-riddled car off the side of Highway 18, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said during a press conference Friday.

Investigators believe Akeila, who was 33 weeks pregnant, had been followed by the perpetrator before she was shot at, run off the road and left to die. She was transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her unborn baby also did not survive.

Akeila leaves behind 5 children, ages 5 through 12 years old, and was excited for her family to grow. The baby was going to be a boy, which would have given her a total of three boys and three girls.

"[She] was happy about the baby," William says. "She was looking to buy a new home for her family."

Akeila and William Ware Credit: William Ware

Akeila, who attended Southern Union College in Alabama, worked as a home health care nurse.

"She enjoyed her patients," William says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During Friday's press conference, Woodruff announced that Akeila's boyfriend, Alonzo Dargan Jr., is believed to be her killer.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. Alonzo Dargan Jr. | Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

Dargan, 30, was taken into custody the day before by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He has been charged with murder, feticide and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

While Dargan awaits extradition back to Georgia, Akeila's family is mourning their loved one and caring for her children, who are staying with their grandparents.

"The kids are okay because they are often at our house anyways," William says. When asked how the rest of the family is doing, he responded, "okay."