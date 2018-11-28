Father Shoots Son on Thanksgiving After Argument Over NFL Player Protests During National Anthem

Authorities allege a North Carolina father shot his son on Thanksgiving Day after his two sons got into a heated argument about the protests against racial injustice some NFL players have staged during the national anthem, according to multiple reports.

Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid, 51, was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after shooting his son at his Cary home and injuring him, according to local stations CBS17 and WPDE, and the News & Observer newspaper.

It was not clear whether the son supported the players’ protests or not. It was also unclear if Valencia-Lamadrid has a position on the issue.

Valencia-Lamadrid told police he shot his son after the argument about the protests between the brothers turned violent, according to a search warrant obtained by CBS17 and the Observer. He said the victim had been intoxicated earlier in the day and got into physical and verbal altercations with others, and that he argued aggressively with his brother when the family sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, the warrant states.

During the fight between brothers, the victim allegedly charged at his father, who then asked him to leave. Instead, the victim went outside to continue the argument in the backyard, where he allegedly began to throw patio furniture and other items towards the home, the warrant states.

Valencia-Lamadrid told police he realized he wasn’t strong enough to break up the fight between his sons, so he went to get his shotgun.

When a water bottle struck Valencia-Lamadrid in the face, he told police he accidentally squeezed the trigger and accidentally shot his son in the hand and leg.

Realizing his son had been shot, Valencia-Lamadrid went back inside and waited for police to arrive.

He was charged with aggravated assault and bonded out of jail, according to WFMY. It is unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.