Father of Unborn Child Arrested for Murder in Case of Still-Missing Pregnant Md. Woman

Akia Eggleston, 22 — featured in a 2021 PEOPLE cover feature on missing moms — was reported missing in May 2017 after failing to show up for her own baby shower

The father of a missing pregnant mother's unborn child has been arrested and charged with killing them both — nearly five years after the Maryland woman disappeared.

Investigators allege that Akia Eggleston — who was featured in a September 2021 PEOPLE cover feature on missing moms — was misled by her boyfriend, Michael Robertson, into believing they were on the verge of moving in together. She withdrew money for a down payment from a Baltimore Inner Harbor bank on May 3, 2017.

Her social media activity abruptly stopped that day, according to a probable cause statement. Eggleston, then 22 and eight months pregnant, subsequently missed a May 7 baby shower she'd organized for herself, causing panicked friends and family to search and then report her missing.

Neither she nor the child have turned up since then.

Robertson, 41, was arrested Tuesday in Michigan, where he moved in late 2017 accompanied by another woman with whom he already had two children, authorities said.

At a news conference on Thursday, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said, "At this stage in the investigation, we believe that he's the person of interest," reports WBAL-TV.

"For nearly five years the people of Baltimore have searched, hoped and mourned with Akia's family and friends, but they never gave up, and neither did we," Thomas J. Sobocinski, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore office, said in a news release announcing Robertson's arrest. "We hope this arrest serves as a reminder that time does not deter law enforcement efforts and our persistence to find truth and justice."

In the probable cause statement, authorities allege that hours after withdrawing $450 in cash from the bank on May 3, Eggleston — at the time a single mom with a 2-year-old daughter — halted her frequent social media posts and contacts, including contact with her daughter.

Cellphone data, text messages and other evidence tracked the movements of Robertson and Eggleston in what prosecutors allege were her final hours on that day. Robertson also was in contact during that time with the mother of his other two children.

Mosby did not reveal Robertson's motive for alleged murder, but said at the news conference, "There was some sort of contention among the two with reference with Akia having the child."

Eggleston's family members who joined law enforcement officials at the news conference included her aunt, Sanobia Wilson. "In my mind, he has always been a suspect. The eyes were definitely on him," she said, reports WBAL. "We do believe that he did it, he made her disappear."

According to the probable cause statement: "Multiple searches for Eggleston's remains have been conducted in several areas of Baltimore with negative results. Based on her pattern of life, the time passed, extensive publicity, multiple searches, and monetary reward for information in this case, the fact that Eggleston has not returned to her family or been electronically or physically located overwhelmingly indicates that she is in fact, deceased."

The statement added: "Investigation revealed the only person with the motive, means, and opportunity to murder Eggleston was the purported father of her unborn child, Michael Robertson."

Eggleston's stepfather, Shawn Wilkinson, welcomed news of the arrest.

"We'd like to say, domestic violence is real and when it happens, we need to address it. It is not the answer and there's always an alternative," he said at the news conference. "The family seeks justice in Akia's case. It has affected so many relationships and we will continue to stand united as a family until the final judgment in this case has been rendered."

An attorney for Robertson, who is awaiting extradition from Michigan and being held on a $200,00 bond, was not immediately identified. He faces a maximum penalty of two life sentences in prison if found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.