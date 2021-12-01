Father of Former UCF Running Back Otis Anderson Jr. Charged in His Son's Fatal Shooting

Otis Anderson Sr. is now facing first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges in the death of his son who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Monday

The father of former University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. has been charged in his shooting death.

Otis Anderson Sr. is accused of killing his son after a dispute Monday, ESPN reports.

An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, obtained by the publication Tuesday, states that Anderson Jr.'s mother, Denise, informed police that the father and son had an altercation, which she also became involved with. According to Denise, the former Knights football player and Anderson Sr. distanced themselves before Anderson Sr. came from the garage into the kitchen, where the athlete was.

When police arrived Anderson Jr. had been shot once in the chest. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Denise was treated for graze wounds but has since been released.

Anderson Sr. is now facing first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. A judge determined there was probable cause to charge him during a court appearance Tuesday. He is being held without bond and has been provided a public defender. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 22.

"We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr.," UCF said in a statement. "He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed."

Anderson Jr.'s former coach, Josh Heupel, also mourned the news, writing, "Saddened and stunned by the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room. He was an unbelievable teammate. My condolences go out to the entire UCF family."

During his time with UCF from 2017-2020, Anderson Jr., who earned the nickname "Juice" due to his initials, scored 17 touchdowns, rushed 2,182 yards, and caught passes for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.