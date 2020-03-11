Father of Evelyn Mae Boswell Speaks Out Days After Body Believed to Be Hers Was Found

The father of Evelyn Mae Boswell is speaking out — and saying that he and his family are standing with police as they investigate the case.

“Our focus has always been Evelyn and now on the investigation and bringing all of those responsible to justice,” Ethan Perry and his family say in a statement. “We have complete faith and confidence in law enforcement to do just that.”

Evelyn was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing in February, several weeks after she vanished. Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from an older male relative, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of false reporting. After a body that appeared to be Evelyn was found last Friday, a judge raised Maggie Boswell’s bond from $25,000 to $150,000.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters after her arrest. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

Ethan Perry did not have custody of Evelyn, and it’s unclear when he and Maggie broke up.

“We ask you all again to please respect our privacy,” the Perry family statement continues. “At the same time, we would also like to thank the public for their outpouring of love for Evelyn and law enforcement for their incredible dedication to this case.”

Image zoom Evelyn Mae Boswell Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Maggie Boswell remains in prison and has yet to enter a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Police alleged that Maggie has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girl’s whereabouts.

In an interview with WJHL-TV before her arrest, Maggie alleged that her own mother had kidnapped the child and taken her to a campground in Virginia.

The grandmother, Angela Boswell, has been arrested on charges of possession of stolen property in the case along with William McCloud, but has not been charged with kidnapping — and authorities have not confirmed Maggie’s allegations.

Angela Boswell and McCloud, both Tennessee residents, were found in North Carolina in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

Neither has entered a plea and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

Image zoom William McCloud, Angela Boswell Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

In their statement, Perry’s family warns the public not to donate money to false organizations in Evelyn’s name.

“While we continue to ask for privacy as we grieve this terrible tragedy,” the statement says, “it has come to our attention there are various unauthorized fundraising efforts on Evelyn’s and our family’s behalf in regards to Evelyn. Also, there are those on social media claiming to speak for our family, these claims are false.”

“When and if the appropriate time comes for statements, fundraisers etc. It will come from our family and be relayed to, and confirmed by trusted media and or the authorities. Thank you again.”

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s case is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.