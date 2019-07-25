Dad of Canadian Teen on Run Fears Son Wants to Die in 'Blaze of Glory' as Third Victim Is Identified

Image zoom Alan Schmegelsky The Canadian Press

The father of Bryer Schmegelsky, the Canadian teenager, who police say is on the run after allegedly murdering young couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler and another man, says he fears for his son’s life.

Alan Schmegelsky explained to The Canadian Press that he expects his son will die in a confrontation with police after being found.

Alan’s emotional interview comes as police have identified a third victim — Leonard Dyck — whose body was found near a burning truck police say Bryer, 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod abandoned.

While Alan shared that Bryer is “very introverted” and doesn’t “have guns and does not know how to drive,” the distraught father revealed his son didn’t have the best influences growing up and struggled after his parents split in 2005.

“He was very into video games,” Alan told The Canadian Press. “He wasn’t into the ones where you have the machine guns and shoot people, he was more into strategy where you move your troops here and there.”

“His influences haven’t been good. His influences have been YouTube and video games.”

Nonetheless, Alan said Bryer and McLeod never caused trouble.

“They never got in trouble with the law. They never got into fights. They were just hanging out and having a good time,” Alan said to The Canadian Press. “They were just everyday, regular kids.”

“But both of them have to have a lot of pain inside,” Alan admitted to the outlet.

Following the murders of Deese, 24, and Fowler, 23, Alan said he had thought Bryer and McLeod “were victims as well.”

“It’s really tough for me to see in the paper today — photos of them alive and well in Saskatchewan because I know they’re not lost in the woods.”

“That’s incredibly hard to deal with,” Alan said. “A normal child doesn’t travel across the country killing people.”

“A child in some very serious pain does,” Alan said to The Canadian Press, breaking down into tears.

He believes that when they are located, police will “shoot first and ask questions later.”

Image zoom Bryer Schmegelsky Bryer Schmegelsky/ Facebook

RELATED: Charlotte Woman and Her Boyfriend Found Fatally Shot on Canadian Highway

“He’s going to be dead today or tomorrow — I know that,” Alan said hysterically crying.

“He wants his hurt to end,” Alan told The Canadian Press. “They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do.

“Rest in peace Bryer I love you. I am so sorry all this had to happen. I am so sorry that I couldn’t rescue you,” Alan said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) posted a picture of the two missing Canadian teens in an alert on Twitter, saying, “Please share! We are asking the public that if you spot Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky to consider them as dangerous – take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately.”

We are asking the public that if you spot Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky to consider them as dangerous – take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/RdhBNVr5im — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 23, 2019

Bryer and McLeod vanished shortly after the bodies of Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fowler of Australia, were found on the side of a desolate stretch of a Canadian Highway on July 15, RCMP said in a statement.

The couple was shot to death after their 1986 Chevrolet van broke down during a road trip through British Columbia, the RCMP said.

On Friday, authorities found the teens’ abandoned truck burning nearly 300 miles away in British Columbia, the RCMP said in a statement.

That day, they also discovered the remains of Dyck, a UBC lecturer. He was found 450 kilometers away from where Fowler and Deese were located.

Police have released Dyck’s photo in hopes of encouraging anyone who may have spoken to him before his death to come forward.

Image zoom Leonard Dyck RCMP

His family has since been notified of his death and issued a statement, expressing their pain.

“We are truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len,” the family said in the statement obtained by CTV News Vancouver.

“He was a loving father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened. While we understand there will be interest in knowing more about him and the impact he had during his life, we are asking for the public and the media to please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Bryer and McLeod have been charged with second-degree murder for Dyck’s death.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom Kam McLeod

They have not been charged over the deaths of Deese and Fowler.

Authorities previously released video footage taken at a gas station in Fort Nelson on July 13 showing the couple pulling up to the station at 7:30 p.m. Fowler pumps gas while Deese washes the windshield and windows with a squeegee.

When Deese is finished, she and Fowler hug in front of the pumps before heading inside the gas station, where they remain for about 7 minutes. They leave at 7:47 p.m.

Fowler, who was from Australia, was living in British Columbia at the time of his death. Deese was visiting him to travel and explore the area.

Image zoom Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler Facebook

Deese’s mother, Sheila, told WSOC that the couple planned to travel by van through the Canadian countryside while visiting all the national parks.

“They had mapped out their route,” she told the news outlet. “And to my understanding, the van broke down and that’s where tragedy happened,” Sheila said.

“She loved people. She didn’t meet a stranger, but she was cautious,” the grieving mother added. “It’s tragic when someone dies, but when they’re in another country, you can’t go and be near them. You can’t be face-to-face and ask questions or go and see where it happened. I don’t want it to happen to someone else. I do want to find the person who did it.”

RELATED: Missing Teens Are Now Suspects in Slaying of American and Her Boyfriend in Canada

The FBI and the State Department are now assisting with the case.

Fowler’s family is making the trip to Canada from Australia to “bring our boy home.”

“To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was traveling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” Fowler’s family said in a statement through police, according to the RCMA website. “To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel.”