Dad of Alleged Highland Park Shooter Charged with Reckless Conduct for Signing Son's Gun Application

"He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway," Lake County District Attorney Eric Reinhart said as he announced charges against Robert Crimo, Jr.

By
Published on December 16, 2022 09:11 PM
ROBERT E CRIMO
Photo: Lake County Police Department

The father of the accused Highland Park shooter has been charged with reckless conduct and could get up to three years in jail.

Hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when gunfire erupted at a 4th of July parade in the central business district of Highland Park, a suburb in Illinois. Seven people were killed and at least 24 were injured. Robert E. Crimo, III was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder the next day.

On Friday, his father Robert Crimo, Jr. was charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct, Lake County District Attorney Eric Reinhart said in a news briefing shared via Facebook. Reinhart later said that each count represents the seven people who died from the shooting: Nicolas Toledo, 76, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, along with her husband Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Strauss, 88, Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Reinhart said that Crimo, Jr. "took a reckless and unjustified risk when he decided, on Dec. 16, 2019, to sign his son's application for a firearm owner's ID, or FOID card."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
The aftermath of Monday's parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Added Reinhart: "At the time he signed the application, his son was 19 and could not, let me say that again, could not, get a FOID card, and because of that could not legally purchase a firearm without his father's assistance in that application process."

Reinhart noted that legally, those between the ages of 18 and 20 are only allowed to get FOID cards and weapons with their parent or guardian's consent.

"Parents or guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon. They are the first line of defense," he said, adding, "In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo, Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway. This was criminally reckless and a contributing cause to the bodily harm suffered by the victims on July 4th."

Reinhart later said that though the FOID application was approved, "the information that the father had about his own son" is what made Crimo, Jr.'s actions "reckless." Reinhart added in the briefing that he would not be giving specifics as it relates to evidence and the information Crimo, Jr. knew about his son.

He simply said, "The parents know what is going on with their teenagers. He knows what's going on, and it was reckless for him to participate in the FOID process in that way, in this case."

He added that the FOID application process has since undergone changes.

Reinhart said that Crimo, Jr. surrendered to authorities shortly before the press conference on Friday. He could get anywhere from probation to up to three years for each count he faces. If he receives jail time, Crimo, Jr. could serve the sentences concurrently, so he could spend a total of three years behind bars.

RELATED VIDEO: Father of Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers Brain Hemorrhage: 'We are Frighten'

Crimo, Jr.'s bond is set at $500,000, according to his booking sheet. His bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday morning, Reinhart said

Speaking about the charges against Crimo, Jr., Reinhart said the victims "deserve decisive action from this office as well as from legislators. For too long we've allowed a vocal minority to drown out the willowed majority. and to stall commonsense legislation about gun safety. Shattered communities deserve better."

"Gun violence is a uniquely American devastation, but it is not destiny. It's a decision."

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in every community," said Reinhart during the briefing. "For too long we've allowed gun violence to destroy lives and neighborhoods. We've allowed a cloud of fear to hang over every part of American life. No brother should fear dropping their younger sibling off at school. No aunt should fear taking her niece to a neighborhood barbecue. And no daughter should fear standing with her mother at July 4th parade."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Crimo, Jr.'s lawyer George M. Gomez addressed the charges and said in a statement, per CBS News, "Mr. Robert Crimo Jr. voluntarily surrendered himself to the Highland Park Police Department at 2 pm today. We firmly believe these charges are baseless and unprecedented."

He continued, "On the eve of the statute of limitations for reckless conduct related to the sponsorship of Crimo III's FOID application, the Lake County State's County hastily made a decision to charge my client. This decision should alarm every single parent in the United States of America who according to the Lake County State's Attorney knows exactly what is going on with their 19 year old adult children and can be held criminally liable for actions taken nearly three years later."

Gomez said he plans to "fight" the "absurd" charges "every step of the way."

Gomez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Charged with 7 Counts of First-Degree Murder, Could Face Life in Prison
HP Silo touts
8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed and May Never Walk Again After Being Shot During Highland Park Attack
California State Employment Development Department
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Sentenced to Over 6 Years After Bragging About Stealing Pandemic Aid
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted on Over 100 Charges by Illinois Grand Jury
kat Massey, Pearl Young, Aaron Salter, Jr victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 10 People in Racist Massacre
Father of a Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers from Brain Hemorrhage: 'We are Frighten'. https://www.gofundme.com/f/9bqvjb-oscar-ramirez
Father of Highland Park Shooting Victim Suffers Brain Hemorrhage: 'We Are Frighten'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Person of Interest Taken into Custody in Connection to July 4 Parade Shooting in Highland Park
Highland Park Shooting Survivor Cooper Roberts
Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Is Discharged From Intensive Care Unit
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois
Kamala Harris Calls for Greater Gun Control During Unscheduled Visit to Highland Park 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit with Stray Bullet
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock (13017680d) Law enforcement search in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Shooting July Fourth Parade, Highland Park, United States - 04 Jul 2022
Funeral Services for 3 Victims of the Highland Park Shooting Scheduled for Friday
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo
Stephen Straus and Eduardo Uvaldo Identified Among Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Rachel Brosnahan and Richard Marx, Who Grew Up in Highland Park, React to July 4th Parade Shooting
Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting Irina and Kevin McCarthy In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/irina-and-kevin-mccarthy
Father Killed in Highland Park Shooting Died Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son, Family Says