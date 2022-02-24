Father of 4 Killed in Mysterious, Close-Range Shooting on Side of Fla. Road

Officers found a vehicle with the flashers on in the roadway, according to Jacksonville Beach Police

A father of four was fatally shot on the side of a Florida road in what police believe may have been a targeted shooting.

Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 as he was standing outside his black Volkswagen Atlas along a road in Jacksonville Beach. His two-year-old daughter inside the SUV when he was killed was unharmed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When officers got on the scene, they found the vehicle with the flashers on, and there was a tire up in front of his vehicle in the roadway," Jacksonville Beach Police Department Sgt. Tonya Tator told PEOPLE. "From there we are just trying to put the pieces together. There were no problems with his vehicle."

Police say handgun shell casings were also found at the scene.

Tator said the detective in charge of the investigation believes the shooting may have been targeted.

"He felt it was targeted because of the tire being in the road forcing someone to stop," she said. "Other than that, we can't speculate at this time. It could be for various different reasons."

Mark Warski, who lives in the neighborhood, told ActionNewsJax that he didn't hear any argument or raised voices before the shooting. The station reported that Bridegan was shot as close range.

"I was really surprised because I didn't hear anything at all," he said. "I didn't hear any arguments or raised voices, basically all I heard was the shots."

Tator said officers have reached out to the community for help.

"In the beach community we have a lot of walkers and joggers, and we reached out to them as well as the residents to have them review their security footage so we can review all that, and we can start putting things together as far as what was caught on camera or not," she said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Bridegan is described on a GoFundMe page as "an amazing husband, father, brother, and son. He was full of life and loved spending time with his 4 kids and wife."

An $8,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the slaying.