Smith Rivera was arrested Sunday on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm for allegedly killing his wife Jodie and son Matthew

Fla. Father of 3 Who Allegedly Killed Wife, Son Was Depressed from Coronavirus Pandemic: Reports

A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his wife and son at their home.

Smith Rivera, 59, was arrested Sunday on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in the deaths of his wife Jodie Rivera, 57, and his 21-year-old son Matthew.

Deputies were called to their Orlando residence at 1:15 a.m. and found Jodie on the floor in the kitchen and Matthew in a nearby room. Deputies found multiple shell casings inside the home and a box of ammunition on the floor of the bathroom. A converted Glock long gun was discovered on a table.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, while deputies were inside, Smith Rivera, a father of three, drove back to the scene, approached a deputy and said, “I shot my wife.”

Rivera also allegedly admitted to shooting Jodie to a man who lived at the house but is not related, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, Rivera also fired multiple rounds at another son who was able to escape from the house.

Rivera is also facing a charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.