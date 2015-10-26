'Miss You So Much Buddy': Father of 2-Year-Old Killed in OSU Parade Crash Pays Tribute to Son as Driver Is Charged with Murder

The father of a slain 2-year-old who was killed after a driver crashed into the crowd at the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade on Saturday morning publicly expressed his grief about the loss of his son.

“Miss you so much buddy,” Josh Lucas wrote on Facebook Sunday, sharing a photo of young Nash, who was one of four people killed in the incident. Forty-seven other people were injured.

Nash Lucas gofundme.com/nashlucas

On Sunday, police charged 25-year-old Adacia Avery Chambers with four counts of second-degree murder for allegedly plowing into the unsuspecting crowd, Reuters reports.

Authorities have said that they suspect she was intoxicated at the time of the crash, though they are still awaiting the results of a blood test administered to Chambers shortly after the incident.

However, Chambers’ lawyer, Tony Coleman, has insisted that his client was not drunk, but instead suffers from mental illness. “I don’t believe right now that she was intoxicated,” Coleman told The Oklahoman. “I have deep concerns about her competency at this point. I’m not a psychologist or psychiatrist, but I can tell you she’s suffering from mental illness.”

Chambers is due in court on Monday. She has not yet entered a plea to the charges against her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Nash’s memory.

