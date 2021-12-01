Father of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Bought Gun 4 Days Before Massacre that Killed 3 Students

Police have not said why the father obtained the gun

The father of the Michigan teen now in police custody for Tuesday's mass shooting at Oxford High School purchased the weapon allegedly used in the massacre only days before.

During a press conference late Tuesday, officials revealed that the recovered weapon — a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun — was bought by the 15-year-old suspect's father on Nov. 26, four days before the shooting that killed three students and injured eight other people.

The father also bought three 15-round magazines, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. Only two have been recovered.

Police have not said why the father obtained the gun. They are also not releasing the suspect's name, but said he is a sophomore at the school. The suspect has not been charged at this time.

Calls to 911 about the shooting came in at 12:51 p.m., police have said. Within five minutes, the suspect had been apprehended. He surrendered without incident and was not injured.

Oxford is located 30 miles north of Detroit.

The newly-bought gun still had seven bullets in the chamber, Bouchard explained, noting there "potentially could have been seven more victims."

The three people killed were identified as Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Tate died in a sheriff's patrol car as he was being rushed to a hospital.

Of the eight injured people, seven were students ranging in age from 14 to 17, and one was a 47-year-old teacher.

Three students are listed in critical condition, including a 15-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the the neck and chest.

The teacher, who was shot in the shoulder, has been released from the hospital.

The teen suspect has refused to talk with investigators.

He is being held at Oakland County Children's Village, a juvenile detention facility, and was placed on suicide watch.