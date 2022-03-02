Father of Young Girls Killed at Sacramento Church Identified as Shooter: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

David Mora shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone, and himself during a supervised visit

The man who shot and killed his three children, their chaperone, and himself at a Sacramento, Calif. church on Monday has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified David Mora, 39, as the father and shooter. Local authorities say Mora fatally shot his three daughters — Samia, 13, Samantha, 10, and Samarah, 9 — and their chaperone, Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit with his kids.

Mora had been living at the church and was required to have supervised visits with his children due to a restraining order by his estranged girlfriend, according to Sgt. Rod Grassmann.

"It is unfathomable that you could shoot a child, kill the child, moreso that it would be your own child. The motive will be certainly under investigation," Grassmann told reporters, per ABC 10. "I would have to think that who could do that would only be somebody who hates their ex more than they loved their children."

California Church Shooting, Sacramento Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Shutterstock

Mora's estranged girlfriend reportedly filed a domestic violence restraining order against him through May 2026, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press. The filing states that the woman feared for the lives of her children and herself.

Due to the restraining order, Mora was reportedly banned from possessing a gun or ammunition. Authorities are now investigating how he obtained the weapon used. Documents also reveal that Mora had been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation in April 2021, per AP.

The Church of Sacramento said in a statement that their leadership is "shocked and saddened" by Monday's tragedy.

"Our church body is devastated and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy and we ask for continued prayer for the victims, their family and our faith community as we grapple with this unexpected loss and trust the Lord for His strength in our grief," the statement said. Officials added that they are "doing everything possible to provide comfort to our congregation as we come together as a church family."

California Church Shooting, Sacramento Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, members of the community held a vigil in honor of the victims. The three girls killed were students at two schools in the Natomas Unified School District.

The district will be providing grief counseling and support for those who knew the victims, spokesperson Deidra Powell told USA Today.