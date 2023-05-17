Father of Missing Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mystery' Tip 'Overjoyed': 'As We Get to Know Each Other Again'

Kayla was 9 years old when she was first reported missing in 2017

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 11:23 AM
Kayla-Unbehaun
Kayla Unbehaun in 2017.

An Illinois father who searched for his missing daughter for nearly six years says he's "overjoyed" that he has the chance to make up for lost time.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that Kayla Unbehaun was found in Asheville, N.C., on Saturday after a store owner at a shopping mall recognized the missing girl from Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" and called police.

Kayla was 9 years old when she was first reported missing in 2017. She's now 15.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe," her father Ryan Iserka said in a statement shared by NCMEC. "I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the 'Bring Kayla Home' Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness."

Iserka also asked for privacy "as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."

In July 2017, Kayla was allegedly abducted by her mother Heather Unbehaun, who did not have custodial rights. Iserka said in a GoFundMe he once launched to help find Kayla that his daughter had been on a camping trip with her mother around the Fourth of July but they never returned.

Kayla Unbehaun
Heather Unbehaun. Asheville Police Department

Iserka had raised thousands of dollars through the fundraiser, while he and others campaigned on Facebook to raise awareness about her case. Kayla's case then became one of the subjects of one of Netflix's recent "Unsolved Mysteries" episodes last November, which ultimately helped the store owner recognize her, call police and reunite the teenager with her father.

"Kayla has been found and is back in our lives!" the "Bring Kayla Home" Facebook page posted on Saturday.

Kayla's mother Heather now faces child abduction charges, according to WGN-TV in Chicago. She was released on bond Tuesday, WLOS-TV reports.

It's not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Related Articles
Melinda Salazar holds a photograph of Layla Salazar at the track where she used to run. Honey Bowl Stadium Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022. Vinnie Salazar holds a photograph of Layla Salazar at one of her favorite swimming holes. Nieces River outside of Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022.g Nickolas Salazar blows a kiss to his sister Layla seen in the photograph. Salazar Residence Uvalde, TX. Tuesday May 09, 2023 Layla Salazar was a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX in 2022.
Nearly a Year After Mass Shooting, Uvalde Family Says 'We're Lost' Without Daughter Killed at School
Deven Grey
An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?
An investigation is underway after deputies said a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in northeast Harris County.
1-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized with Leg Wound After Being Accidentally Shot by 4-Year-Old Brother
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
'She's Up There Smiling': Husband of Bride Killed on Golf Cart After Wedding Speaks Out at Beach Vigil
Laurie Shaver is charged with the murder of her husband Michael Shaver
She's Accused of Murdering Husband, Burying Body in Yard. Now She Claims a 7-Year-Old Pulled the Trigger
Kayla-Unbehaun
Ill. Girl, Missing Since 2017, Found After Store Owner Recognizes Her From 'Unsolved Mysteries'
Funeral for Leigh Anne's son Matthew Davis
12-Year-Old Accused of Killing Sonic Drive-In Worker After Confrontation in Texas
Defendants sit next to their lawyers at the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany on January 10, 2023 prior to a hearing in the trial over a jewellery heist on the Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) museum in Dresden's Royal Palace in November 2019. - Six members of a notorious criminal gang are on trial in Germany over the spectacular heist in which 18th-century jewels were snatched from the state museum in Dresden. They are accused of gang robbery and arson after the brazen night raid on The Green Vault museum on November 25, 2019. German authorities said on December 17, 2022 that they had found a "considerable portion" of the items stolen from the state museum. - GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACES OF THE DEFENDANTS MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER / POOL / AFP) / GERMAN COURT REQUESTS THAT THE FACES OF THE DEFENDANTS MUST BE MADE UNRECOGNISABLE (Photo by JENS SCHLUETER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
5 Men Jailed Over $123M Jewel Heist from Royal Palace in Dresden, Germany
lori vallow daybell trial
Video Shows Lori Vallow Daybell Receiving Guilty Verdicts for Killing Children
nirvana genesis oliver
A Day After Welfare Check, 1-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Found Dead in Pond, Mom Arrested
police car on the street close up
6-Year-Old Narrowly Avoids Abduction on Mother's Day Walk Home from Church with Mom
Dog on driver's seat
Speeding Driver Claims His Dog Was Driving to Avoid DUI Arrest in Colorado
Paul Razo is pictured in a Sheriff’s Department bulletin dated May 12, 2023. (LA County Sheriff’s Department)
Former LAPD Officer Suspected of Sexually Assaulting 4 Boys, More Victims Sought
suzanne morphew with her husband barry
Husband of Missing Mom Suzanne Morphew Speaks Out After Filing Lawsuit: Prosecutors Had 'Tunnel Vision'
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
At Least 3 People Killed, 2 Officers Injured in 'Active Shooter' Incident in New Mexico
Lori Vallow Daybell mugshot. Credit: Madison County Jail.
New Mugshot of Lori Vallow Daybell Released After She's Convicted of Murdering Her 2 Kids