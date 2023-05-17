Father of Missing Girl Found After 'Unsolved Mystery' Tip 'Overjoyed': 'As We Get to Know Each Other Again'

An Illinois father who searched for his missing daughter for nearly six years says he's "overjoyed" that he has the chance to make up for lost time.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that Kayla Unbehaun was found in Asheville, N.C., on Saturday after a store owner at a shopping mall recognized the missing girl from Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" and called police.

Kayla was 9 years old when she was first reported missing in 2017. She's now 15.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe," her father Ryan Iserka said in a statement shared by NCMEC. "I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case. I also want to thank all of the followers on the 'Bring Kayla Home' Facebook page, who helped keep her story alive and were instrumental in spreading awareness."

Iserka also asked for privacy "as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."

In July 2017, Kayla was allegedly abducted by her mother Heather Unbehaun, who did not have custodial rights. Iserka said in a GoFundMe he once launched to help find Kayla that his daughter had been on a camping trip with her mother around the Fourth of July but they never returned.

Heather Unbehaun. Asheville Police Department

Iserka had raised thousands of dollars through the fundraiser, while he and others campaigned on Facebook to raise awareness about her case. Kayla's case then became one of the subjects of one of Netflix's recent "Unsolved Mysteries" episodes last November, which ultimately helped the store owner recognize her, call police and reunite the teenager with her father.

"Kayla has been found and is back in our lives!" the "Bring Kayla Home" Facebook page posted on Saturday.

Kayla's mother Heather now faces child abduction charges, according to WGN-TV in Chicago. She was released on bond Tuesday, WLOS-TV reports.

It's not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney.