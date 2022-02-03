Brandon Isabelle has been arrested and charged in connection with deaths of Danielle Hoyle and their newborn Kennedy, the Memphis Police Department said on Wednesday

Dad Charged with Murder as Search for Baby Kennedy Hoyle Turns into Recovery Mission for Her Remains

Just hours after launching a search for missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle, police now believe the baby has been murdered.

On Wednesday after authorities issued an amber alert for baby Kennedy, the child's father Brandon Isabelle was arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the little girl and her mother, 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle, who was found fatally shot in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Tennessee the previous evening.

Memphis Police Department also charged Isabelle, 25, with murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering/fabricating with evidence.

Tragically, Memphis Police Department, said in a statement on Twitter, that they do not believe the 2-day-old baby is alive and the search has now turned into a recovery mission.

"Kennedy Hoyle has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains," authorities said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department issued an amber alert following the discovery of the body of Kennedy's mother Danielle around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Danielle was the last to be seen with her newborn daughter in the area of Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road, per the MPD.

Just before noon on Wednesday, the MPD issued a tweet saying, "A male has been detained. He is known to the victims. The search continues for Kennedy Hoyle." Authorities were searching in the 800 block of Island Drive, which is located in between the Mississippi River and Wolf River Harbor, ahead of the winter ice storm set to hit the area on Thursday.

"Kennedy is a 2-day-old black female, 6 lbs., 17inches with brown hair and brown eyes," according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and "was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants."

Police initially located a car seat found abandoned at a Walmart in the Whitehaven area and family members confirmed that the car seat belongs to Kennedy Hoyle, according to local news stations WREG and Fox13.

Danielle's mother, April Campbell, told WREG that she had last spoken to her daughter around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as Danielle took baby Kennedy to the hospital, asking if she had reached her destination. Campbell said she never heard back.

"I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That's all I want. At least tell me what's going on," Campbell told local station WJHL. "They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She's a newborn."

It was not immediately clear if Isabelle had retained legal representation to comment on his behalf.