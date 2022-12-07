Father Charged After Police Find the Body of a 1-Year-Old Girl in a Calif. River 

Jayveyon Burley, 22, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his daughter, 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley, according to reports

By
Published on December 7, 2022 02:58 PM
Leilani Dream Burley
Leilani Dream Burley. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities arrested the father of a baby girl found dead in the Los Angeles River after she was reported missing by her grandmother, according to multiple outlets.

Citing Inglewood police, KTLA-TV reports 22-year-old Jayveyon Burley has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his daughter, 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley.

His bail has been set at $215,000, jail records show.

It was unclear Wednesday if Burley entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

According to the station, on Sunday, Leilani's grandmother called police to report her missing, after her son returned to their Inglewood, Calif., home with only one of his two children.

The next day, authorities recovered Leilani's remains from the L.A. River in Long Beach, Calif., close to where the river meets the bay, per KABC-TV.

Her exact cause of death was unclear.

"My daughter was murdered by her father," Leilani's mother, Lynisha Hull, told the outlet. She speculates that "he threw her off the bridge."

Speaking with Hull, the station reports the pair split their time with their children and Burley had just picked up them up from her on the night of the incident.

Hull said he was angry at the time but did not suspect he would allegedly kill their daughter, KABC reports.

According to KNBC-TV, Hull described Burley as an overprotective father who had no history of violence toward their kids.

"My baby [Leilani] always lights up the room with her big beautiful eyes," Hull told the station. "Leilani was only 1-year-old. She was full of life, and she was so beautiful and loved."

The pair's other child, 3-year-old Zayveyon Burley, was reportedly physically unharmed.

Burley is due in court Wednesday.

