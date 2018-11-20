6-Year-Old Girl Strangles Toddler Brother to Death with Seatbelt, and Father Is Charged

A father of two faces charges after his 6-year-old daughter fatally strangled his 1-year-old son with a seatbelt after the children were allegedly left alone in a car for an hour and a half, according to multiple reports.

Adrian Dreshuan Middleton, 26, was charged with abandoning a child after he turned himself in to police on Monday, according to KHOU11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Baytown Police Department and Baytown Municipal Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for records.

Middleton allegedly left his children in the car unattended as he shopped at Family Thrift Store on May 20, according to the Houston Chronicle. Middleton reportedly told police that he made sure the kids had air conditioning, a movie, water and food.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

While the father was in the store, his daughter put a seatbelt around the baby to get him to stop crying, she reportedly told Harris County Children’s Assessment Center employees. She said that when her brother fell quiet, she assumed he was sleeping.

According to an affidavit filed with the Harris County District Court and obtained by KHOI11, when Middleton left the store, his daughter was crying and his son was unresponsive. He gave the baby CPR and called 911. The baby was declared dead at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The 6-year-old is reportedly staying with her grandmother.

Middleton claimed to police that he was shopping for 30 to 45 minutes, according to Click2Houston. But the store’s video footage allegedly shows Middleton went shopping for an hour and a half.

Middleton also asserted that the kids were in car seats before saying that he had not brought car seats on the drive.

It was not immediately clear if Middleton has entered a plea or obtained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.