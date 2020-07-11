Father Arrested After Police Find Remains Suspected of Being His Missing 3-Year-Old Daughter

"This is not the outcome we wanted, in fact it is the worst outcome," police said in a statement

Howard Jansen, and his girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, have been arrested after police found remains suspected of being Jansen’s 3-year-old daughter.

KCK Police announced in a Facebook post that a body they found is thought to be Olivia Jansen, who was reported missing on Friday morning. Following the discovery later that day, the Amber Alert initially issued for Olivia was canceled.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that in the last 30 minutes our officers have discovered a body in the 3400 block of Steele that we believe to be that of missing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen,” the Friday evening post said. “We thank everyone who shared our posts and reached out with tips and offers of assistance throughout the day. For that reason we wanted to share this information as swiftly as possible. This is not the outcome we wanted, in fact it is the worst outcome.”

Image zoom Wyandotte County Detention Center

Online Wyandotte County jail records indicate that Jansen, from Kansas City, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse of unknown circumstance and first-degree murder, according to FOX4. Kirkpatrick has also been arrested, though neither has been formally charged.

KCK Police Department spokesperson T.J. Tomasic told KCTV that police heard “several stories throughout the day” regarding the missing toddler, but “none of them made sense.”

Jansen walked into police headquarters to report his daughter Olivia missing around 8:30 a.m. Friday after he said he woke up several hours earlier to find that she was gone, according to a police press release. Throughout the day, investigators searched around two homes until they received a tip and found Olivia’s body.

Olivia’s family members also told KCTV that they had been concerned about her before the child's body was found, sharing that they were frustrated that they were not allowed to see her.

"She’s just special. She is just a beautiful little girl. Sweet, vibrant. She is my sunshine," step-grandmother Elisabeth Jansen said.

Tomasic said police are now focused on prosecuting “whoever did this.”