Father and Stepmother Charged with Murder After Calif. Boy, 11, Was Found Poisoned and Starved

Prosecutors in California have filed murder charges against the parents of Roman Anthony Lopez, the 11-year-old California boy whose body was found in a storage bin in his family's basement.

"Last Thursday we filed an amended complaint that adds a murder charge against both of the Pipers," said El Dorado County Chief Assistant District Attorney Joe Alexander, the Mountain Democrat reports.

Jordan Piper and Lindsay Piper were arrested in February for multiple charges including poisoning, child abuse and torture.

It remains unclear what new evidence brought on the upgraded charges. The couple is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19, KCRA and KOVR report.

Roman was reported missing on Jan. 11, 2020. The following day, investigators announced that they had found his body in a storage bin in his family's basement during a search of the home.

According to Placerville police, at the time of his death, Roman lived in a home with his father, stepmother and 7 other children, ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old.

The family had only lived in the home for about two months and had moved often before that, making the investigation into Roman's death complex, police said.

"The combined investigative team contacted multiple agencies, in another state, including child protective services, medical providers, law enforcement agencies and courts," according to a police press release in February.

However, one thing appeared clear to investigators: Roman had allegedly suffered before his death.

"Although an autopsy revealed no obvious trauma, Roman was found to be severely malnourished and dehydrated at the time of his death," the press release stated.