Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Two men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced on Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick, Georgia. It was the second life sentence they received. They were previously convicted and sentenced to life without parole in a Georgia state court.

"The evidence we presented at trial proved what so many people felt in their hearts when they watched the video of Ahmaud's tragic and unnecessary death," prosecutor Christopher Perras said in court before Travis' sentencing. "This would have never happened if [Arbery] had been white."

Travis' neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan is also scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Arbery, 25, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased down the street on which he was jogging in Brunswick. Prosecutors alleged that the three white suspects chased and confronted Arbery, who was Black. Authorities said that the three men were armed with two firearms, but that Travis McMichael was the one who fatally shot Arbery during the ensuing struggle.

The defense countered that the three men believed Arbery matched the description of someone who reportedly had burglarized a home construction site in the neighborhood, and they were attempting a citizen's arrest when they cornered him with their Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado pickups before the scuffle broke out.

Travis, at left, and Gregory McMichael.

Earlier this year, the three men were convicted in Georgia state court and given life sentences. Bryan was the only defendant who was given the possibility of parole.

But after that trial, all three defendants were tried in federal court on hate crime charges. Any sentencing they receive in the federal case will be served concurrently with their Georgia sentences.

All three defendants have remained jailed in Glynn County, Georgia. Because they were first convicted of murder in a state court, they will be turned over to the Georgia Department of Corrections to serve their life terms in a state prison.

In court filings last week, both Travis and Greg McMichael requested a transfer to federal prison, claiming they won't be safe in a Georgia prison system. In court on Monday, the judge declined to transfer Travis McMichael out of the state prison.