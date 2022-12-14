Father and Son Accused of Hatching Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Other Son: 'I Have No Love for this Kid'

A Wisconsin father and son are accused of plotting to kill a family member after a dispute over an inheritance.

Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and his son Jason P. Hoppa, 38, have each been charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. The intended victim was allegedly Joseph's other son — Jason's brother — who inherited his grandfather's entire estate in January.

The estate consisted of 220 acres of property and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV, the Hoppas allegedly told police that they were angry that the intended victim was the sole beneficiary. Joseph Hoppa allegedly told investigators he believed that the assets should have been split 50/50 between him and his son.

Police began investigating the Hoppas in October after receiving a tip that they allegedly had offered a man money to "take out" the alleged victim. According to the complaint, they allegedly offered the intended hitman "$20,000 now and $20,000 when he took [the person] out."

At one point, the alleged intended hitman wore a wire and surreptitiously recorded the Hoppas.

According to the complaint, Hoppa Sr. allegedly told the intended hitman that there is "no love here, I have no love for this kid. I don't even like claiming him as my son. He's got to go, no ifs, and or buts, he's got to f---ing go."

In subsequent conversations, Jason Hoppa allegedly reiterated that he wanted his brother killed.

According to documents obtained by WLUK-TV, the Hoppas later claimed that the idea was entirely the intended hitman's. During his interrogation, Jason Hoppa allegedly told authorities that he was a Christian and did not want his son dead.

Neither defendant has entered a plea. They are both currently free on $50,000 bond. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on their behalf.