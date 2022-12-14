Father and Son Accused of Hatching Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Other Son: 'I Have No Love for this Kid'

Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and his son Jason P. Hoppa, 38, have each been charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide

By Steve Helling
Published on December 14, 2022 01:18 PM
Joseph Anthony Hoppa and Jason P. Hoppa
Photo: Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Wisconsin father and son are accused of plotting to kill a family member after a dispute over an inheritance.

Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and his son Jason P. Hoppa, 38, have each been charged with one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. The intended victim was allegedly Joseph's other son — Jason's brother — who inherited his grandfather's entire estate in January.

The estate consisted of 220 acres of property and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV, the Hoppas allegedly told police that they were angry that the intended victim was the sole beneficiary. Joseph Hoppa allegedly told investigators he believed that the assets should have been split 50/50 between him and his son.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police began investigating the Hoppas in October after receiving a tip that they allegedly had offered a man money to "take out" the alleged victim. According to the complaint, they allegedly offered the intended hitman "$20,000 now and $20,000 when he took [the person] out."

At one point, the alleged intended hitman wore a wire and surreptitiously recorded the Hoppas.

According to the complaint, Hoppa Sr. allegedly told the intended hitman that there is "no love here, I have no love for this kid. I don't even like claiming him as my son. He's got to go, no ifs, and or buts, he's got to f---ing go."

In subsequent conversations, Jason Hoppa allegedly reiterated that he wanted his brother killed.

According to documents obtained by WLUK-TV, the Hoppas later claimed that the idea was entirely the intended hitman's. During his interrogation, Jason Hoppa allegedly told authorities that he was a Christian and did not want his son dead.

Neither defendant has entered a plea. They are both currently free on $50,000 bond. Court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on their behalf.

Related Articles
Taylor K. Blaha, Brandon D. Thoma
Iowa Couple Allegedly Drowned Newborn in Bathtub out of Fear Police Would Learn About Drug Use: Police
Quiana Mann
Boy, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom Because He Was Angry She Wouldn't Buy Him Virtual Reality Headset
Isaac Apodaca, Kiara McCulley
N.M. Woman Is Killed with Sword — and Couple Is Charged with Murder amid Claims of Secret Society
alex murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh Tries to Blame Cousin for Murders of Wife, Son, Citing Polygraph Test
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christopher Weber/AP/Shutterstock (13441419a) Photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against Weinberg on in Los Angeles TV Producer Sex Assault, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Oct 2022
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Charged with 18 Counts of Sexual Assault
Gabriel Michael Davies
Teen Murder Suspect's Disappearance Was Allegedly a Sham, and Victim Was Mom's Ex: Docs
Rep. Dean Westlake
Disgraced Former Alaska State Representative Dead, Son Charged With His Killing
Isaac Schuman, Nicolae Miu
Suspect in Wis. River Stabbing Attack Had Been Accused by Teens of Bothering Girls: Prosecutors
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Muhammad Syed
Motive Still Under Investigation in Killings of Muslim Men in New Mexico, Police Say
Sean Caddle
N.J. Political Consultant Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire Plot That Killed Former Associate
Mark Johnson, Jeff Ramirez, and Isaiah Dewayne
Oregon Man Charged in Seemingly Random Killings of 3 People Since the New Year
Julie Hoover
Teacher Accused of Sexting with Student, Trying to Sneak Him into Home While Husband Was at Work
Rebecca Kilps
Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student After Husband Allegedly Finds Texts Professing Love
steven allen mcinnis
Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Breaks into Her Home, Attacks Her in Bed Because She Gave Him 'Mean Look'
Taylor Denise Schabusiness
Mom's Discovery of Son's Severed Head in Bucket Leads to Murder Charge for Wisconsin Woman