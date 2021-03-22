Jose Navarrete allegedly told police he wanted to take a photo

Dad Arrested After Allegedly Taking Daughter, 2, into Elephant Enclosure at San Diego Zoo

The father of a 2-year-old girl has been charged with child endangerment after he allegedly entered an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on Friday, an official confirms to PEOPLE.

Jose Navarrete, 25, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Friday where his bond was set at $100,000, according to online jail records. He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on March 30.

On Friday, Navarrete allegedly took his 2-year-old daughter into the habitat after bypassing multiple barriers, including an electric fence, police told TV station KGTV.

Police told the station the man allegedly wanted to take a photo.

The man "purposely and illegally trespassed" into a habitat for Asian and African elephants, San Diego Zoo spokesman Andrew James told the Associated Press.

In a video obtained by NBC7, a man accompanying a child can be seen running away from an elephant charging at him. The man appears to drop the child as he attempts to get away from the elephant.

Afterward, a witness told ABC10 that she was grateful to see the man and girl successfully escape without any injuries.

"I froze," she told the station. "I prayed they'd escape with their lives."

While the father was arrested, the girl went home with her mother, the AP reported.