Father Allegedly Fled Scene of DUI Crash, 'Lost' 2-Year-Old Son in Brook, Where Boy Died

A Vermont man has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old son, who police allege drowned in a brook after his father lost the boy while fleeing a car crash.

Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vt., pleaded not guilty on Monday to manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence.

A press release from Massachusetts State Police alleges a 2-year-old died "after his father, while fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash on foot, lost the child in a brook." The statement said officers responded to a crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found Galorenzo near a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek.

A trooper from the State Police-Cheshire Barracks and Clarksburg Firefighters immediately began to search Hudson Brook for the child, police said. The young boy was pulled from the waters at about 2:20 a.m., and emergency responders started first-aid to try and revive the toddler. He was then rushed to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams and pronounced dead.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"While attempting to wade through the swift current and frigid water, Galorenzo more than likely fell and lost his grip on the child," a police report cited by NBC Boston said.

Meanwhile, troopers were observing Galorenzo and believed him to be intoxicated. The 35-year-old was transported to Berkshire Medical Center under police guard for evaluation. He was later arrested and charged.

A statement from Berkshire District Attorney's Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges related to the toddler's death are anticipated.

Galorenzo faced Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $250,000 and a pretrial date was set for May 8, 2023.

It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.